Bills Invite 6-Foot-5 XFL Quarterback for Camp Tryout: Report

The Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp officially kicks off this weekend and the team has added a new prospective quarterback to the mix. On Tuesday, May 9, the XFL announced that Quinten Dormady, who spent last season with the Orlando Guardians, would be heading to Orchard Park for a tryout.

The 27-year-old quarterback started his college career with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to Houston in 2018. He transferred again in 2019 to play for Central Michigan, during which he helped the Chippewas earn a bid for the New Mexico Bowl. Unfortunately, the Chippewas were no match for San Diego State’s nationally-ranked defense and held Dormady to completing just 11-of-26 passes for 164 yards and three interceptions in the 48-11 blowout.

During his final year at Central Michigan, the 6-foot-5 quarterback completed 190-of-294 passes for 2,312 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 10 games.

After going undrafted in 2020, Dormady joined the Canadian Football League after signing with the Montreal Alouettes but was cut before training camp. While the Green Bay Packers brought him in for a workout in August 2021 while Jordan Love was dealing with a shoulder injury, per Pro Football Talk, he eventually re-signed with the Alouettes’ practice squad.

In November 2022, the former four-star recruit signed with the Guardians, and made his XFL debut in February after the starting quarterback got injured. Stepping into the game with just 6:40 left in regulation, Dormady went 12-of-18 for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Quinten Dormady was Wrongfully Accused of Leaking Plays to an Opponent



Dormady’s time in the XFL hit a huge speed bump on March 2 when the Guardians cut him under the belief he had leaked offensive plays to an opponent. However, after an investigation, the XFL found that no wrongdoing was done.

Sports Illustrated‘s Frankie Tadded surmised the situation, “The crux of the story appears to surround that Dormady had told a friend of his, San Antonio Brahmas quarterback Reid Sinnett, that he’d be inactive for their upcoming game. It was found that Dormady was simply venting his frustrations and nothing more.”

Sinnet told The Athletic‘s David Ubben, “I talked to our defensive coordinator and said, ‘Hey, the guy you think is going to start isn’t starting.’ But he’d seen the comment on TV, so I don’t think it was new information to him.”

Dormady was fully reinstated two weeks later and reached an undisclosed settlement with the XFL. “I don’t know if I should comment on it, but talking with my attorneys and stuff, we felt comfortable to move forward with it to get me back out there,” Dormady told Ubben. “Because that was the ultimate goal.”

Quinten Dormady Will Compete With QB Logan Bonner at Bills’ Camp

While the Bills are obviously set at quarterback with superstar Josh Allen, and have both Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley secured as backups, Buffalo needs bodies at camp to throw passes to their 2023 first-round draft pick, tight end Dalton Kincaid, along with their fifth-round pick, wide receiver Justin Shorter, and other rookies participating.

Dormady’s invite comes after the Bills invited Utah State’s Logan Bonner to camp, who was the oldest quarterback to enter the draft at age 25.3 years old. During the 2021 season, Bonner completed 263-of-429 passes for 3,628 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While Bonner had a tough start to the 2022 season before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his senior year after four games.