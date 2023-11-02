Rasul Douglas ‘Hung Up’ on Packers GM Calling About Bills Trade

The Buffalo Bills landed cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, a much-needed move after losing All-Pro Tre’Davious (Achilles) for the season.

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on November 1 that he initially called Green Bay about acquiring Douglas last week, such news didn’t get to the cornerback until the trade was complete.

During his first press conference in Buffalo, Douglas admitted that he “hung up” on Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst when he was first informed of the trade at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. “My initial reaction, at first, I thought it was a joke,” he said.

“[Gutenkunst] didn’t say too much. He just said, ‘We’re trading you.’ And then like it was over. The conversation was over. I just hung up.” But then Douglas got a call from Packers CEO Mark Murphy.

“He’s got a voice that like, you know it’s him,” the 28-year-old said. “So, I’m like, ‘Oh this is no joke.’ He was like yeah, we’re trading you to the Bills. I appreciate you. Thank you for everything. Come up here and see everyone before you go.”

Sometimes you forget these guys literally have to drop everything and move their life to a new city. Rasul Douglas explains the emotions of finding out he was traded and saying goodbye to his Packers teammates #BillsMafia #GoPackGo @WKBW pic.twitter.com/TAF6PWUyJT — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 2, 2023

In the deal, Buffalo sent Green Bay a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Douglas recorded 10 interceptions, 32 pass breakups, and 174 tackles since he joined the Packers in 2021.

Douglas acknowledged how his former Packers teammates are devastated that he’s gone. “S***, we all can’t believe it,” he said. “But it’s reality.”

The former third-round pick from the 2017 NFL draft said that when the news broke, “It was crazy because no one was there in the building. And then guys came to the building to tell me bye. I remember sitting by the sauna and me and [Packers running back] Aaron Jones — we both cried.”

Jones detailed their emotional goodbye to reporters on Thursday. “It’s tough losing a brother like that,” he said.

Rasul Douglas Is Ready to Do ‘Whatever’ The Bills Need

Hugs all around Rasul Douglas meeting his new #Bills teammates at practice today#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/qPMnzAoV5B — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 1, 2023



Despite the abrupt dismissal, Douglas is excited to leave a struggling Packers (2-5) for a legit contender. “This is definitely a winning team,” he said of the Bills.

As for the difficulty of quickly adjusting to a new team and system, “You just do it,” he said. “I came here to play and make plays for this organization. So, that’s really my focus. Doing whatever the team needs me to do… And just play my heart out.”

While leaving Green Bay was an emotional experience, Douglas said the Bills veterans welcomed him with open arms. “They’re good leaders,” he said.

Before arriving in Buffalo, Douglas said Bills Mafia and the team’s history left a huge impression on him. “They got crazy fans. They throw snowballs at refs and players on the field. They’re a winning team. they’ve been close but haven’t yet finished… last few years, they’ve been there, but just trying to get over that hump.”

Douglas is predicted to eventually take over as the starting cornerback position opposite Christian Benford. The Bills subsequently placed Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.

Rasul Douglas Has ‘No Idea’ If He’ll Play Against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football

Here's our first look at Rasul Douglas practicing with the #Bills. Sean McDermott said earlier today there's a chance Douglas could make debut Sunday night vs. CIN. pic.twitter.com/ifDJhqW1px — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 2, 2023



Douglas has “no idea” if he’ll suit up when the Bills travel to Paycor Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. “I don’t know when they will tell me, but I will prepare and practice as if I am starting,” he said.

Douglas showed up to practice on Wednesday but did not participate. The injury report hilariously read, “Just got here.” The cornerback was a full participant during Thursday’s practice.

Beane said during an appearance on WGR 550 radio on Thursday morning that both Douglas and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who was signed on Thursday morning, could play on Sunday Night Football, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.