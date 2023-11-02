Packers CB ‘Sick To My Stomach’ Over Bills Trade for Rasul Douglas

While the Buffalo Bills are thrilled to land Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is devastated.

Immediately after the trade was announced on October 31, Nixon posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a broken heart emoji. Eight hours later, the 2022 first-team All-Pro posted a black-and-white of himself and Douglas with no caption.

Nixon was brutally honest about the moment he learned of the trade while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 1.

“I don’t really even have no reaction,” Nixon said. “I was really lost for words. I mean, I understand it’s a business, but I’m still sick to my stomach… It’s hard for me, honestly. But at the end of the day, I don’t got no answers. I’m lost.”

Nixon is also sad for the Packers team as a whole. Douglas was “somebody who stabilized the locker room,” he said. Nixon is not the only player reeling from the trade. Per The Athletic, Packers quarterback Julian Love said, “I think everybody in the locker room was pretty surprised. It’s tough. It hurts.”

Locked on Packers host Peter Bukowski posted, “Rasul Douglas is 28, a really good CB right now, the smartest, toughest MFer on the team, and one of the very few veteran leaders you have. His game will age wonderfully. I don’t get wanting to trade THAT guy. Bad for your culture.”

In the exchange, Buffalo sent Green Bay a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick. “He’s about as seamless a fit as you could want for that defense,” Bukowski noted. “Bills won the trade easily for that comp.”

Packers GM Said The Bills Offer for Rasul Douglas was ‘Too Good to Pass Up’

Rasul Douglas: 6 INTs in the 4th quarter or OT since 2021 Most among all CBs ⌚ pic.twitter.com/YHmvpMWmER — PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2023



Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that he wasn’t actively looking to trade Douglas.

“It was a tough one because of what he means to our team. We weren’t looking to move anybody,” Gutekunst said. “We got a call out of the blue a few days ago. We weren’t really interested in doing it, but at the end of the day the offer was too good to pass up.”

Not only did the trade net Green Bay two picks, but they cleared $6.5 million in cap space.

“Obviously, in the short term, you lose a good player, that’s tough. But at the same time, looking long term, it’s going to be in our best interest. Any time you get a third-round pick that’s going to be in the top 100, probably in the top 50 players you have on your board, that’s something I think was too good to pass up… We’re excited about the opportunities it presents for other guys.”

Rasul Douglas Attended Bills Practice on Wednesday But Did Not Participate

a lot to unpack here, but “DNP (just got here)” for rasul douglas is excellent injury reporting https://t.co/aC6HwTKwiQ — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) November 1, 2023

Douglas showed up to practice on Wednesday but did not participate. The injury report hilariously read, “Just got here.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during a press conference earlier in the day that they looked at several cornerbacks before pulling the trigger on Douglas.

While chances are slim that Douglas will suit up for Buffalo’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, Beane is excited about what the “very instinctive” corner can do for the Bills.

“He’s really had a unique career,” Beane said. “Philly drafted him I think third round and not everything was perfect there for him. Goes down to Carolina, still wasn’t great. Went to Arizona on p-squad and when he went to Green Bay, the light came on for him, started turning over some big plays.”

Douglass recorded 10 interceptions, 32 pass breakups, and 174 tackles since he joined the Packers in 2021.