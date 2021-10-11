Refs Under Fire for Controversial Calls in Bills-Chiefs SNF Game

The Kansas City Chiefs were the big losers in the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but referees may have been a close second.

Officials were feeling the heat on Monday due to a series of controversial calls — and missed calls — against both the Bills and Chiefs. The game could have significant implications come playoff time, with the 4-1 Bills putting some space between themselves and the 2-3 Chiefs and potentially taking a big step toward securing home-field advantage.

Calls Cause Controversy

Though Bills fans had plenty to be happy about after the team dismantled the Chiefs on national television, earning a 38-20 victory and heaps of praise for Josh Allen and company, there were still plenty of complaints about the officiating. There were two plays in particular that earned the ire of Bills fans — a roughing the passer call on defensive tackle Ed Oliver that gave the Chiefs a first down, and what appeared to be a phantom holding call on center Mitch Morse that negated a long run from Josh Allen.

The Chiefs get bailed out by a bad holding call. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 11, 2021

This was the roughing the passer call on Ed Oliver that gave KC a first down. pic.twitter.com/TTQ9yvj6kw — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 11, 2021

While Bills fans found plenty to complain about, it was a call against the Chiefs that earned some of the most controversy online. In the fourth quarter, just after the Chiefs had scored to cut the Bills lead to 11 at 31-20, the Bills faced a 3rd-and-17 deep in their own territory. The Chiefs got a strong pass rush and forced a hurried Allen to heave it downfield, where it was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton.

It could have been a significant turn in momentum toward the Chiefs, but the play wouldn’t stand. Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark was called for a personal foul after hitting Allen just after the ball was released and driving him to the turf. The penalty gave the Bills an automatic first down and revived a drive that appeared dead. With their newfound life, the Bills took a stranglehold on the game, leading a drive that spanned 85 yards and took nearly eight minutes off the clock, ending with a touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Would have been a much more interesting finish if the officials hadn't thrown a flag on the Frank Clark hit on Josh Allen. Can't wait for the detailed and thorough video explanation from @NFLOfficiating oh wait. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 11, 2021

Some speculated that the roughing the passer call could have been a makeup for the hold on Morse, which took place on the previous play.

The roughing the passer call on Allen seems like a bit of a makeup after that call on Morse. Just terrible officiating tonight. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 11, 2021

That fake roughing the passer was for the phantom holding call on the previous play. — Joe Miller III (@joemillerwired) October 11, 2021

Bills Keep Perspective

After the big win, Bills players did a good job of sticking to the script they’ve been following all season and downplaying the significance of the win. Behind coach Sean McDermott, the team has gone all-in on adopting a “one game at a time” mentality, and maintained it after the win over the Chiefs. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who had a huge game with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns, said he enjoyed the win but is keeping it in perspective against the bigger goals for this season.

“We’re going to enjoy it on the plane back. You can tell I’m enjoying it out there; I lost my voice screaming,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “But at the same time, it’s not like we won the Super Bowl. It’s Week 5. We have to get back to work.”

