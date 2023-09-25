Commanders Coach Makes Striking Comment on Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) handed the Washington Commanders (2-1) their first defeat of the season at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, a 37-3 beatdown in front of their home crowd.

While the Bills defense destroyed Commanders quarterback Sam Howell with nine sacks, 15 hits, and five forced turnovers, quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 20-of-32 passes for 218 yards, a touchdown, and one interception, along with three carries for 46 rushing yards and a score, wasn’t sacked once.

Considering Washington’s defense includes four former first-round picks with Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen, the game was expected to at least be competitive. Instead, Washington looked like a team that didn’t even belong on the same field as the Bills.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera actually credited Allen for their defensive struggles during a press conference on Monday, September 24. “I think Josh Allen got into our guy’s head a little bit after that first couple series. I mean, tucking the ball and running because basically first of all, coverage was good, but they’d gotten to him and forced him out of the pocket and a guy with that kind of ability can stretch a play, get outside.

“There’s a frustration that comes with it too when you feel like you should be making a sack, you should be making a play. It gets to guys, it does.” While Bills Mafia took Rivera’s comments as a compliment, Commanders fans blasted it as an excuse.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on the loss to Buffalo "I hate to lose. F***, I hate losing. The truth of the matter is…the only good thing out of losing is that you can learn from it." pic.twitter.com/t9RM6wcOBC — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 25, 2023

A Commanders fan account posted on X, formerly, known as Twitter, “What does that say about your 4 first rounders and the supposed ‘strength’ of the team?” while several people complained the defense never put a spy on Allen.

Another fan wrote, “This is nonsensical. They’ve been talking about racing each other to get there first all week. Just like two years ago. And we know what happened with this defense two years ago.” The last time the Commanders played the Bills, which was in Buffalo on on September 26, 2021, Washington lost by 22 points

Overall, Rivera is hoping the team learns from their embarrassing loss. “I hate to lose. F***, I hate losing,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, the only good thing out of losing is that you can learn from it.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Already Focused on Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 4. Dolphins-Bills. Appointment television. pic.twitter.com/IqIfJR4wgt — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) September 24, 2023



While the Commanders take a long, hard look in the mirror, Allen is already looking toward their upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a team that put up 726 offensive yards during their 70-20 defeat over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Following Sunday’s win, ESPN Jeff Darlington told Allen about the Dolphins’ historic offensive performance and the Bills superstar “didn’t flinch,” the analyst posted.

“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Allen said of facing Miami next week. “But I don’t focus on what they’re doing on that side of the ball.” The 27-year-old will leave that to the Bills defense. Allen will focus on continuing to play smart football, making his disastrous Week 1 performance a mere distant memory.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted, “DraftKings has the #Bills installed as a 2.5 point favorite at home for the showdown with the #Dolphins next week. That’s essentially what home field is worth these days. Vegas sees the two teams as equals.”

Sean McDermott Called the Dolphins’ Offense ‘Almost Revolutionary’

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who also serves as the team’s defensive coordinator, knows playing the Dolphins will be an entirely different beast than the Commanders. While there’s typically a 24-hour window to enjoy a win before focusing on the next opponent, McDermott couldn’t help but discuss the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

“It gets shorter and shorter or smaller and smaller, that window, right?” McDermott told reporters on Monday. “And in particular, when you got a team that put up 70 points, I don’t think I’ve seen that in my NFL career the entire time. So they’re very explosive,” McDermott said.

“Tua [Tagovailoa] is throwing the ball extremely well. And their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach [Mike] McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense.”

Sean McDermott laughs when asked about how to defend the #Dolphins. "I don't even know where to begin yet."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 25, 2023

As for how they plan to stop Miami’s offense, it’ll be a combination of solid preparation and strong discipline. “We’ll start with the fundamentals. We need to get better with some of our fundamentals. I think that’s got to be a point of emphasis.”