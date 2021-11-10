Bills Unrecognizable at Practice: Coach’s Message Hammers Home

While the Buffalo Bills’ weekday practices are always filled with music blasting, players dancing, teammates switching positions merely for fun, following their embarrassing 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there was a starkly different vibe on the field on Wednesday.

Nearly every reporter who attended practice shared the same message on November 10, tweeting about how this group of players was unrecognizable without the light-hearted, playful vibe reverberating on the field.

13 WHAM reporter Dan Fetes tweeted, “Take it for what it’s worth, but there was no dancing at #Bills practice today. Very business like feel.”

After listening to head coach Sean McDermott‘s press conference on Wednesday, the starkly different atmosphere at practice made sense. McDermott sent a pretty strong, yet simple message to his players: We needed you guys to get better yesterday.

WKBW’s Matthew Bove tweeted, “It’s not like he said anything earth shattering but that was one of the more candid press conferences we’ve had with Sean McDermott from over the years. Clearly sending some messages to his team that they need to be better… and fast.”

McDermott Promised That ‘Adjustments are Being Made’

McDermott didn’t point out one aspect of the game that the team needs to improve on, he called out every position on both offense and defense.

“I believe that you make the adjustments that need to be made, you have the conversations that need to be had and you don’t ignore some of those rocks that are in our shoe right now,” McDermott said. “And so you figure out what those things are, you address them directly and you make adjustments for the betterment of the team.”

At the same time, the Bills can’t gloss over the fact that the offensive line is underperforming, which is an understatement at best.

“It’s hard to do anything without line play, right?” McDermott said. “And everything goes through the line on both sides of the ball, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. So, I would just say it’s never just one position, as you’re saying, ‘Hey, what was the issue?’ It’s more than that. It’s more than one position and one player.

“We have to do a better job overall offensively, of putting our players in position, and the players have to execute.”

The Bills (5-3) haven’t lost two games in a row since 2019, Bills Wire reported, and McDermott wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

No More Lay Up Games Moving Forward

After the Bills lost against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, it was largely assumed the worst was now behind them. The upcoming matchups, against the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the New York Jets, were supposed to be layup wins.

While the Bills beat the Dolphins 26-11, their shocking loss against the Jaguars, arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL, it’s understandable why McDermott is putting the pressure on his players to step up and win again their AFC East rival.

Even though the Jets are 2-6 and starting backup quarterback Mike White in place of an injured Zach Wilson, expect the Bills to have no mercy on Sunday.

