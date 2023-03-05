Steelers GM Makes Strong Statement on Future of Ex-Bills QB Mitch Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills may need a new backup quarterback next season, but it looks like a return for Mitch Trubisky won’t be in the cards.

Trubisky joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after his one season in Buffalo, initially winning the starting job but later being benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. Though there has been speculation that the Steelers could part ways with Trubisky this offseason after some tensions between the quarterback and management, Pittsburgh’s general manager put an end to the rumors and backed Trubisky’s future in the Steel City.

Mitch Trubisky Gets Strong Endorsement

Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke about Trubisky’s future this week, telling reporters that he wants the former No. 2 overall pick to be with the organization for “a long time” to come.

“Mitch has been great,” Khan said at the NFL combine, via ESPN. “It’s been great to have him around, and I would look forward to having him around here for a long time. Not only this year but for a long time.”

Trubisky’s future in Pittsburgh has seemed far from certain at times. There were reports of animosity after he lost the starting job to Pickett, and Trubisky told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor after the conclusion of the season that he had some regret with how quickly he made a decision in free agency.

“Everything happened kind of quick,” Trubisky said in January. “I didn’t really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would’ve taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency. Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing’s guaranteed.”

Mitch Trubisky Floated as No. 2 Option for Bills

There had been speculation that Trubisky could return to Buffalo this offseason, as Case Keenum is set to hit free agency after one season backup up Josh Allen. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia speculated that the Steelers could release Trubisky in a cost-cutting move, and that the Bills would consider bringing him back if they didn’t choose to re-sign Keenum.

“[Keenum] could have some competition if Trubisky is cut by the Steelers in a cap-saving move, as Allen and the franchise raved about Trubisky,” Buscaglia wrote. “Either way, a veteran quarterback will need to be found for 2023.”

Trubisky opted to sign with the Bills prior to the 2021 season after leaving the Chicago Bears. He turned down potentially larger offers and the chance to compete for starting jobs so he could work with the same coaching staff that helped shape Allen into an All-Pro. Trubisky saw little action behind the durable Allen that season, but was still able to win the starting job with the Steelers the following year.

Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have been training with several #Steelers pass-catchers over the last few days in Florida. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, and Connor Heyward were all seen working with… https://t.co/kexhZ0DANh pic.twitter.com/I936xEjSfR — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) February 26, 2023

But Trubisky likely won’t be coming back to Buffalo and appears ready to return to the Steelers for another season. Like he did last offseason, Trubisky has been working with the team’s other quarterbacks and pass-catchers in private workouts.