Patriots CB’s Snide Remark on Bills WR Stefon Diggs Turns Heads

Amid the Buffalo Bills‘ ongoing offensive struggles, Stefon Diggs has remained quarterback Josh Allen‘s most reliable target, continuously making key catches few other receivers in the NFL could.

Diggs has tallied over 100 yards per game in five of the past six games, but the New England Patriots defense, a squad that’s allowed a total of 72 points over the past three games before facing Buffalo, kept the Bills star to just 58 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, October 22.

So, what changed? The Patriots’ defense got a major boost with the return of cornerback Jack Jones, who spent the first six weeks of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Following the Patriots 29-25 victory over the Bills, NESN’s Zack Cox spoke to Jones about Diggs’ performance in New England. “How many yards did he get?” Jones asked. “He wasn’t a problem for us.”

Asked Jack Jones about Stefon Diggs after the game. Jones: "How many yards did he get? He wasn't a problem for us." Diggs finished with six catches on 12 targets for 58 yards and a TD, well short of what he usually averages vs. the Patriots.

Jones’ comments definitely raised some eyebrows on X, formerly known as Twitter, even from his own fan base. A Patriots fan commented, “🤣 I know we’re were starving for a win… but a lot of players talking trash for a 2-5 team,” while another person wrote, “A lot of it was just Allen missing him though.”

This play by @presidentjacc had me HYYYYPE. Welcome to Jack Island Stefon Diggs!! 😤

The Patriots’ former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft recorded four tackles against the Bills, including a massive hit on Diggs that kept the Buffalo’s $96 million receiver short on third down.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who recorded five tackles and pass defensed against Buffalo, also thwarted Diggs. On back-to-back plays, he broke up a deep ball to Diggs in the end zone.

Stefon Diggs Declined to Speak With Reporters After the Game

Diggs did not make any comments after the game. Boston Globe’s Ben Volin posted that it was a grim scene in the Bills locker room at Gillette Stadium with Diggs “mulling at his locker for 45 minutes.”

pic.twitter.com/dXAQMLDwvV — PFF (@PFF) October 22, 2023

While Diggs delivered one of the most spectacular plays in the game, somehow running the ball in for a touchdown after making a sliding catch at the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, he had an uncharacteristic drop during the last drive of the game.

The Bills had 10 seconds left on the clock and one time-out remaining. Allen hurled the ball in Diggs’ direction, and while he made the catch, the Maryland alum couldn’t hold on.

Diggs’ rare drop highlighted the team’s lack of a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Against the Patriots, Gabe Davis caught one of five passes for six yards. Deonte Harty caught one pass for 10 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox, who had a touchdown called back due to an offensive pass interference call on running back Latavius Murray, ended the game with one catch for 10 yards.

On the bright side, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid had his best game yet. After missing last week with a concussion, the Bills first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft caught all eight of targets for 75 yards.

Josh Allen Admitted Things Look ‘Bleak’ After Losing to the Patriots

Over the past three games, the Bills (4-3) have scored a total of 10 points in the first half. While Allen and co. scored 15 points in under four minutes in the fourth quarter against New England, the 27-year-old doesn’t know why they can’t execute like that in the beginning.

“Well, I wish I knew the exact answer because we’d have it fixed by now,” Allen told reporters after the game. “We’re going to watch this film and find a way to get there, whatever it is. Our season is not over. It’s a long season. Feels pretty bleak right now, but we’re going to figure it out.”

While Allen tweaked his shoulder against the New York Giants last week, he said it wasn’t an issue against the Patriots (2-5).