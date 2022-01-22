Photo of Bills WR Stefon Diggs Traveling to Kansas City Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills boarded the team plane to head to Kansas City on January 22, one day before their highly-anticipated playoff game against the Chiefs. While the Bills official Twitter account posted photos of several players boarding the aircraft, the picture of wide receiver Stefon Diggs seemed to catch everyone’s attention.

It wasn’t what the 28-year-old was wearing that caused his photo to go viral, but the special little package that he was carrying onto the plane. While the two-time Pro-Bowler held a camouflage duffle bag in his right hand, in his left hand was a pacakge of Girl Scout cookies — an already-opened box of Samosas.

The full-sized photo of Diggs with his Girl Scout cookies was shared by the Buffalo Bills official Instagram, and their comments section immediately blew up.

“Diggs with the Girl Scout cookies. 👏👏👏,” one fan wrote, while another person wrote, “Diggs with the best Girl Scout cookies 🍪 in the game.” Overall, the fan reaction was 100% approval.

It’s not easy to steal attention away from superstar quarterback Josh Allen, but Instagram users couldn’t get over the team’s No. 1 receiver bringing his own box of cookies on the team plane.

“When you love the outfit and then you see the Girl Scout cookies😂❤️🔥,” one fan commented, while another fan wrote, Those Samoas just hit different on the way to kick some KC a**. 🍪 Go get ‘em, boys. GO BILLS!”

Diggs Said Beating Kansas City Comes Down to Having the Right Mind Set

While Diggs was thrilled after the Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17 during Wild Card weekend, his focus quickly turned toward their AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs.

Last year, the Bills were defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs, a devastating loss that Diggs has not forgotten.

“We all have a similar story of kind of being a little counted out and coming through the back door and having some success,” Diggs said.

Stefon Diggs had 6 receptions for 77 yards in the AFC Championship game last year and 2 catches for 69 yards vs the Chiefs this season. Diggs props for Sunday:

Receiving yards 71.5

Reception 5.5

Anytime TD +120 What will he do Sunday? pic.twitter.com/PdRrrXa02s — Covers (@Covers) January 22, 2022

“But always on that steady increase or that grind trying to get better. I feel like that’s what makes us the team we are. Nobody is around here getting fat and satisfied. It’s like, well, on to the next. Let’s keep going.”

Diggs also revealed his plan to nab a victory on Sunday. “Just [need] to execute, go in in the right mindset, and make our plays,” he said. “Everybody needs to do their job. That’s all.”

Diggs Isn’t Looking to be the Star Player on Sunday — Just Wants to Win

Stefon Diggs scores a TD. Points to a few Patriots fans: “You, you, you, you, and you: Shut the f*** up." pic.twitter.com/DTKzWQB5kt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2021

As Allen’s top receiver, Diggs will assuredly get some looks during Sunday’s playoff game, but the seven-year veteran, who finished the regular season with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, isn’t pressed to be the star of the game.

“It’s gonna be games where I have whatever targets and there’s gonna be games where I have four targets,” Diggs said. “But all in all, if you’re really trying to win and look in the grand scheme of things, balance is going to get you wins. Team football is going to get you wins. Running the ball is gonna get you wins.”

