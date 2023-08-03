Bills WR Stefon Diggs Deletes Instagram Account Amid Training Camp

While most NFL players love to post highlights from training camp on Instagram, Buffalo Bills superstar Stefon Diggs went in the complete opposite direction, and deactivated his page altogether.

Ahead of Day 7 of the Bills’ training camp, fans noticed they could no longer find Diggs’ Instagram page. While the team’s No. 1 wide receiver has a history of deleting all of his Instagram photos before the start of a new NFL season, his account typically stays active in the interim. Eventually, his pictures and videos crop back up.

While Diggs had a rollercoaster of an offseason with the Bills organization, as his mysterious absence from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp and head coach Sean McDermott’s mishandling of the situation emanated a strong sense of unrest inside Orchard Park, those issues have since been resolved.

It’s unclear why the 29-year-old deactivated his account, but history shows that his Instagram page, which has several million followers, will soon reappear. Diggs could simply be eliminating the distraction to focus on practice at St. John Fisher University. During the offseason, Diggs proudly posted photos on the social media app from the Met Gala, attendance at fashion shows in New York and Paris, and debuted his new line of apparel with ASICS.

Josh Allen is rocking with his WR1 in #Madden24 🎮 pic.twitter.com/3pGNjN5o4Y — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 23, 2023

In the meantime, Diggs’ account on X, formerly known as Twitter, remains active. His most recent message is a repost from NFL on ESPN which highlights how Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the Madden ’24 cover star, would select Diggs as his No. 1 overall pick on the video game’s draft.

Bills GM Brandon Beane Shot Down Any Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors

Amid the unrest between Diggs and the Bills this offseason, despite the move being nearly financially impossible due to the construct of his $96 million contract, rumors swirled that Diggs may demand a trade out of Buffalo as he did with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2020.

During an August 1 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane shut down any rumors that a Diggs trade was quietly requested or considered.

"Stefon Diggs never asked to be traded and it was truly never an issue.. We just needed to get in a room and talk about how last season finished and get on the same page" ~ Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8aPKruDWCm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 1, 2023

“No. No one called on Diggs. I think people know that he’s ours,” Beane said. “He was never asking (for a trade). That never came up. I have a great relationship with his agent, Adisa Bakari. So, it was truly never an issue.”

Stefon Diggs Confirmed He Wants to Finish His Career in Buffalo

Following Day 1 training camp, Diggs addressed the media for the first time since the incident at minicamp, and the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear he’s moved past the drama. “Water under the bride,” he said on July 26.

“I don’t know if anybody has a family here, everybody has family issues. Everybody has family problems in-house. I was here. I did have a conversation with Coach. And I like to keep things in-house,” Diggs continued. “All is well now… we’re back at work.”

As for the point of contention, Diggs’ frustration with the team over their playoff performance, which he’s discussed publicly before. “I mean everybody says they want a Super Bowl, but we’ve had legitimate chances at this thing,” Diggs said.

“We’ve had the team. We’ve had the coaches. We’ve had everything that we needed. As far as us not getting over the hump, I feel like it’s always asked for or cause for a conversation. And I always wanted to have a conversation. And we have an open-door policy. Coach (McDermott) will tell you he has an open-door policy.

“And I’ve had those conversations. I try to keep a lot of things in-house. But regarding last year, obviously, the way we lost was just terrible in any regard. You don’t want to lose any game. But we’ve lost for a couple of years at this point. We’ve been trying to get over the hump. And obviously, it’s cause for a lot of frustration.”

In regards to possible lingering tension between him and Allen, that’s been resolved. “Yeah, that’s my guy,” Diggs said. “And me and him never did not get along. That’s still been my guy. That’s always going to be my guy” — a statement nearly identical to what the Bills quarterback said of their relationship during a podcast appearance in June.