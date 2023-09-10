Bills WR Stefon Diggs’ First Post With Josh Allen After Activating Instagram

While most NFL players love to post highlights from training camp and preseason games on Instagram, Buffalo Bills superstar Stefon Diggs went dark and deactivated his account altogether.

The Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver has a history of deleting all of his Instagram photos before the start of a new NFL season, but his account typically stays active in the interim, and eventually, his pictures and videos crop back up.

Diggs reactivated his Instagram account on Saturday, September 9, just two days before the Bills’ season opener against the New York Jets. Proving his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen is solid after a tumultuous offseason, the first batch of posts on his Instagram Stories featured the former MVP-candidate.

Should the #Bills be concerned that Stefon Diggs only used two dog emojis when posting a picture with his QB, Josh Allen…? My story: pic.twitter.com/QrnjTaowI8 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 10, 2023

In addition to sharing several pictures of himself in Bills gear, the 29-year-old receiver reposted Allen’s annual hype video, which heavily features Diggs. As of Sunday, September 10, Diggs only has three pictures on his Instagram page, none of them football-related, but Bills Mafia can expect that to change once the 2023 NFL season kicks off.

While rumors swirled that Diggs is unhappy in Buffalo and “wants out” as ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently claimed on “First Take,” the three-time Pro Bowler was quick to shut that narrative down on X, formerly known as Twitter, an account he’s kept active throughout the offseason.

Diggs posted, “100% not true. I don’t know who the source 😒 is but I thought i nip this s*** in the bud already.” Diggs then posted, “Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia ❤️💙 through and through !!!”

Diggs Explained Why He Deleted Instagram During Training Camp

"I'm excited for the season and I feel like we had a great camp.. It feels like we're flying under the radar right now and we like it that way" ~ @stefondiggs #PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kgglfvnzEN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2023

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 7, Diggs explained why he deleted his Instagram account.

“I appreciate the banter,” Diggs said when McAfee asked if it was because of the media. “We play an opinion-based sport. I like getting involved and mixing it up. But I just wanted to fly under the radar – just like my team.”

With their AFC East rival, the Jets, instantly becoming the most talked-about team after obtaining quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and being the team featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the Bills, while still a strong Super Bowl contender, are no longer the main franchise in their division getting media attention.

“This year I feel like we’re doing a great job at just kind of falling under the radar,” Diggs said. “And as a team, we’ve been real high but we haven’t accomplished the goal. But you take it one game at a time, one season at a time. We’ve got a new opportunity, brand new season, spanking new season to go put some good things on tape and show what you could do as an offense and as a team. So for me like, yeah, that’s big picture, but see the forest, through the trees, and it starts with game one.”

Stefon Diggs Is Not Sleeping on the Jets

While Diggs changed his mind on deleting Instagram, it doesn’t seem to have affected his laser-like focus on the Bills’ upcoming Monday Night Football matchup. Last season, the Jets and Bills split 1-1 during the regular season, and with Rodgers in the mix, Diggs is not sleeping on the Jets whatsoever.

“They had a real good team last year [and] they didn’t do anything but get better,” Diggs said during a September 8 press conference. “Especially defensively, it’s another year in that system. They have an amazing head coach (in Robert Saleh) …They’ve got a hell of a defense.”

However, the Jets will be facing one of the best WR/QB duos in the NFL with Allen and Diggs. The 27-year-old quarterback said during a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he and top receiving target were not just on the same page, “We’re reading the same word right now. Same letter. We’re pronouncing it at the same exact time.”