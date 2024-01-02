Bills Star Stefon Diggs’ Trainer Speaks Out on Wide Receiver’s Minimized Role

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) have won four straight games. With a victory over the Miami Dolphins (11-5) in Week 18, the Bills can nab the No. 2 seed in the AFC

The strangest part of the Bills’ recent success, however, is that Stefon Diggs, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, has seeped out of the game plan.

During the Bills 27-21 win over the New England Patriots, Diggs participated in just 65% of the team’s offensive snaps. Bills head coach Sean McDermott insisted that Diggs is not injured, making the receivers’s minimized role all the more perplexing.

Myron Flowers, Diggs trainer, was asked about his client not showing up in the stat book lately. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t recorded more than five catches or scored a touchdown since Week 12. Bills quarterback Josh [Allen] hasn’t thrown for over 300 yards since then either.

“It’s a unique situation because the team has had success with Diggs getting the ball and without,” Flowers told FOX Sports Henry McKenna on January 1. “It’s about winning at this point, and he still has all the confidence in the world in his ability when his number is called.”

A look at Stefon Diggs' season in splits for the #Bills #Billsmafia 🧨Week 1-6:🧨

Snap %: 82.4

Targets/game: 11

Receptions/game: 8.2

Rec Yards/game: 103.3

TD/game: 0.8 ✅Week 1-10:✅

Snap %: 87.4

Targets/game: 10.2

Receptions/game: 7.3

Rec Yards/game: 86.8

TD/game: 0.7 📉Week… — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 2, 2024

Flower’s comment is reminiscent of what Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady told reporters on Monday. While Diggs isn’t out there making explosive plays, “End of the day, Stef wants to win football games… He’s good to go.”

While Brady says he wants to get Diggs more involved, the $96 million star’s production keeps dipping. In Weeks 1-10, Diggs played 87.4% of the offensive snaps while averaging 10.2 targets with 7.3 catches for 86.8 yards. McKenna reported that in Weeks 11-17, Diggs participated in 63.3% of snaps while averaging 8.3 targets with 4.5 receptions for 38 yards.

Reporter Claimed Follow-Up Question About Stefon Diggs’ Lack of Snaps was Cut Off

Speaking to reporters on January 1, McDermott was pressed on Diggs’ usage. For many, the only logical explanation is that Diggs is dealing with some sort of unreported injury. However, the Bills could get slapped with hefty fine if that’s the case.

“Medically there’s nothing big to my knowledge that’s been ailing him,” McDermott said. “It’s Josh going through reads and progressions… He hasn’t been involved in maybe as much as we’d like over the past few games. But we’ve got to continue to improve and find production through the progression.”

However, Diggs can’t be a part of the progression if he’s not on the field. “I think some plays are obviously tagged for other personnel groups,” McDermott noted. “And some, Stef needs a break right there. So, it’s probably a combination of both.” The Athletic’s Tim Graham had a follow-up question but said the team’s PR placed him on mute.

Thank you for posting this without knowing how the Zooms work so all your followers can call me a liar. Very nice of you. https://t.co/WusvMSuaTM — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) January 1, 2024

“I was just cut off from asking Sean McDermott a follow-up question about Stefon Diggs’ snap count/usage,” Graham posted. “Bills PR just ended the zoom conference. 🤷‍♂️… My follow-up was going to be why [Khalil] Shakir has overtaken him and [Gabe] Davis also out there more.”

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, there’s a brief lull before McDermott answers one more question and the presser concludes. “Bills [PR] unmute when it’s our turn, mute when they move along,” Graham noted.

The Bills Need Stefon Diggs to Break Out Against the Dolphins in Week 18



The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia called the Bills usage of Diggs “abnormal,” because they haven’t gone away from him completely. But the team’s superstar receiver being held to under 50 yards for the sixth time in the last seven games is troublesome.

“The best explanation is that they probably saw more value in keeping Diggs fresh while they were calling designed running plays,” Buscaglia surmised. “The Bills had a designed pass play on only three of the 12 plays Diggs wasn’t on the field during those two series. No matter what, though, jumpstarting Diggs ahead of the postseason — if they make the postseason — should be one of their top priorities in Week 18.”

Buffalo couldn’t have more on the line when they face the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. The Bills clinch the AFC East for the fourth straight year and punch their ticket to the playoffs if they win. With a loss, Buffalo could miss out on the postseason entirely. If the Dolphins win, the Steelers beat the Ravens, and the Jaguars beat the Titans, the Bills are out.

Despite a drop in usage, Diggs has recorded 100 receptions for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns this season. If Allen and Diggs can get rolling against a heavily-depleted Dolphins defense, the Bills should slide into their fifth-straight win.