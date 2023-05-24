Bills Star Stefon Diggs Posts Cryptic Tweets Amid OTAs Absence

While Stefon Diggs was not the only veteran missing when the Buffalo Bills kicked off their organized team activities (OTAs) this week, linebacker Matt Milano, running back Latavius Murray, and offensive lineman Greg Mancz were also not present, it was the wide receiver’s absence that caught the most attention.

Despite quarterback Josh Allen, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott saying there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to the three-time Pro Bowler’s offseason behavior, fans are worried Diggs may be too frustrated with the team’s postseason collapse to come back and give 100% this year.

On Wednesday, May 24, Diggs shared a series of cryptic tweets that appeared to respond to any backlash regarding his absence at OTAs. The 29-year-old tweeted, “I just mind my business…” before adding, “I don’t take anything personal from people I don’t know personally,” and lastly, “People get mad when you don’t react how they wanted you to..”

People get mad when you don’t react how they wanted you to.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 24, 2023

While he’s not in Buffalo, the Bills’ $96 million star is keeping busy this offseason. In addition scoring an invite to the exclusive Met Gala earlier this month, the Maryland alum announced on Wednesday that his 2nd Annual Diggs Day Football Camp will take place at his former college on June 17. Last weekend, Diggs teamed up with his brothers to host an All-Star charity basketball game in Washington D.C. that raised $30,000 for the Tender Foundation.

On Tuesday, Diggs tweeted, “Mentally none of this s*** can phase me…,” and “God can lead me,” before adding, “Clear mind clear vision.. whole heart.”

Von Miller Said Stefon Diggs ‘Is Not Going Anywhere. This Is Our Guy’

Von Miller is recovering from an ACL injury. But he’s still at voluntary workouts in Orchard Park #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/hAsiPSQ43I — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 23, 2023



While Von Miller previously stressed the importance of vets “being present” for voluntary workouts last month, which some people perceived as a subtle message to Diggs, the eight-time Pro Bowler made it clear that he has no issues with his teammate while speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 23.

“We’re talking about Stefon Diggs, one of the best receivers in the game. We’ve got Josh Allen. He’s not going anywhere. This is our guy. The Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs connection is what makes all of these things go for us here in Buffalo and Bills Mafia.”

“He’s not here right now, but I don’t think it should ever be a question is football No. 1 on his mind,” Miller continued. “The way he comes out here each and every practice, the way he commits to his teammates. Sometimes you need a little bit of time… He’s a proven veteran, a superstar on and off the football field. I don’t think it’s a big deal about him not being at OTAs. He’s going to be here for mandatory minicamp. He’s going to show that he’s a better version of Stefon Diggs on and off the football field. As a teammate, a GM, or a head coach, those are things that matter.”

“Is he going to come out here and is he going to be better than last year. Like, is he going compete? Does he still love the game? And all of those boxes are checked.”

Josh Allen Focused on The Benefits of Stefon Diggs Not Being at OTAs

74 seconds of Josh Allen to help get you through the day #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ns6hq8cULa — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 23, 2023



Allen is on the same page as Miller when it comes to Diggs and told reporters on Tuesday that there were benefits to his absence, as it offered more opportunities for other receivers to get reps.

The 27-year-old quarterback offered particularly high praise toward Trent Sherfield, the former Miami Dolphins receiver who signed a one-year, $1.77 million deal with Buffalo this past offseason.

“Sherfield [is] getting a lot of the Z reps and learning this offense. I love what I’ve seen from Trent so far,” Allen said. “The dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. He doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now and I don’t know if he would’ve gotten those reps without Stef.”

“We’d love to him here. I’d love to have him here,” Allen said of Diggs. “I understand OTAs aren’t for everybody… but some of the guys are getting a lot of good work and maybe we wouldn’t have gotten that if he was here so I know the guys aren’t taking that for granted.”