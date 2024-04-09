Bills Named Top Fit for $57.5 Million WR After Release by Cowboys

After trading away their top wide receiver and watching their No. 2 leave in free agency, the Buffalo Bills have some work to rebuild their receiving corps.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane suggested that the team could be active in free agency after the completion of this month’s NFL Draft, and one analyst believes a former Dallas Cowboys receiver could be a logical target.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder compiled a list of one free agent for all 32 NFL teams to target, suggesting the Bills look at veteran Michael Gallup after his March release from the Cowboys.

Michael Gallup Could Compete for Starting Job

Holder stressed that Gallup would not be coming to Buffalo to take over for Stefon Diggs, who served as the team’s No. 1 receiver for the last four seasons. The Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in a surprise move, leaving a gaping hole in their offense. Just weeks before the Diggs trade, the Bills watched No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Signing Gallup could help give the Bills a reliable target, Holder wrote.

“After the Stefon Diggs trade, the Bills could use some help at wide receiver. While Gallup won’t replace what Diggs brought to the offense, Buffalo needs to equip Josh Allen with as many weapons as possible to help replicate the four-time Pro Bowler’s production,” Holder wrote.

Holder added that Gallup would have the chance to compete for a starting spot with the Bills. The 28-year-old receiver joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2018 and had a breakout season in 2019, making 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

But Gallup tore his ACL in 2021, then saw a significant dip in production in each of the past two seasons. Though he signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the Cowboys, the team ultimately decided to release Gallup in March.

Bills Could Snag Receiver With First-Round Pick

Many analysts believe the Bills will not wait until after the NFL Draft to start addressing their receiving corps. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested that Beane could trade up in the first round, moving up to the No. 7 overall pick to snag LSU pass-catcher Malik Nabers.

“I continue to believe that anything, including a move like this one on draft day, is a real possibility for the Bills,” Buscaglia wrote “[Bills general manager Brandon] Beane has long been an aggressive draft-day trader when he’s excited about a prospect and how he’d fit their system. Now, with a gaping hole for a top target at wide receiver and where the Bills are in their build, this is the type of move Beane could rationalize as one that puts them over the top for the foreseeable future.”

Buscaglia suggested that Nabers would give the Bills one of the draft’s most talented wide receivers, one who could help to immediately fill the void left by the departure of Diggs.

“The Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, a still-talented roster around him, and a pretty good idea that they’ll be pushing for the playoffs at the very least in 2024,” Buscaglia wrote. “By arming him with a young receiver with elite potential on a rookie deal for the next four years, it gives the Bills a lot of flexibility for how they spend through the duration of the receiver’s rookie deal.”