Proposed Trade With Rams Sees Bills Land ‘Premier’ Wide Receiver

The salary cap-strapped Buffalo Bills couldn’t hold onto No. 2 wide receiver Gabe Davis this offseason, watching him land a $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

The Bills could now look for their new sidekick for Stefon Diggs in the NFL Draft, even if it means trading up to land him. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicts that the Bills will move up in the first round — for what would be the third year in a row — to snag one of the top receiving prospects who can give the offense the size elements it’s been lacking.

Bills Swap With Rams to Land LSU Receiver

In a mock draft published on March 27, Trapasso predicted that the Bills would move up nine spots in the first round, swapping with the Los Angeles Rams to take LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 19 overall pick.

Trapasso predicted that Bills general manager Brandon Beane would jump at the chance to take Thomas and his “premier” ability to rack up yards after the catch.

“Brandon Beane can’t wait any longer. He sees Thomas still on the board and makes a move,” Trapasso wrote. “The LSU product would give the Bills receiver group a size element it doesn’t have — outside of newly added journeyman Mack Hollins — and premier YAC capabilities along with rebounding skills down the field.”

I believe the consensus is Brian Thomas Jr. is just viewed as this big deep threat. But the thing I think that is highly overlooked with his game is his ability to shutdown on a dime in the soft spot of zones. He is a complete receiver. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yyoOwTExC3 — Jake Robertson (@GloryDaySports) March 30, 2024

Beane has gotten itchy in the first round before, moving up in 2022 to take cornerback Kaiir Elam and again last season to snag tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Bills have plenty of ammunition this year, going into the draft with 11 total picks.

Though Davis was streaky at times during his four seasons in Buffalo, he was the team’s most productive pass-catcher behind Diggs and a dangerous deep threat. Davis racked up 163 total catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four seasons in Buffalo.

Thomas could help make up for the big-play ability the Bills lost with the departure of Davis. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote that he was a consistent deep threat at LSU and could eventually become a top receiver in the NFL.

“Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team’s designated deep guy early in his career,” Zierlein wrote. “Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.”

Bills Add Veteran Receiver

The Bills aren’t waiting until the NFL Draft to address their receiving corps, adding a speedy veteran in free agency. ESPN reported on March 14 that the Bills signed former Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Samuel has been a versatile threat since entering the league in 2017, making 317 receptions for 4,098 yards and adding 121 carries with 29 total touchdowns. As Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle noted, Samuel had his best season under the current Bills offensive coordinator.

“Samuel was still with the Panthers in 2020 when current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was calling the plays for head coach Matt Rhule,” Maiorana wrote. “That year, Samuel had the best of his seven NFL seasons with 77 catches on 97 targets for 851 yards and three TDs. His reception and yardage totals, as well as his 79.4 catch percentage were all career highs.”