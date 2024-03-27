Former Bills Starter’s Wife Posts Message After Signing With Rams

The Buffalo Bills made several difficult decisions in order to rebuild for the 2024 NFL season, however, saying goodbye to Tre’Davious White was arguably the toughest.

White was the Bills’ first-round pick when Sean McDermott first took over as head coach in 2017 and has been a core member of the Bills roster ever since. He signed a four-year $69 million extension in 2020 and was under contract through 2025. While still working back from an Achilles tear suffered in Week 4, the Bills let him go.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Tuesday, March 26, that “White intends to sign a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a max value up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.”

While Bills Mafia mourns White’s exit, the All-Pro’s wife, Ikea Perrier, appears thrilled for a fresh start on the West Coast. Perrier posted a celebratory message on Instagram.

“God is so good!!” Perrier wrote under the NFL’s announcement. “LA here we come,” she added with a sunshine emoji.

While White garnered interest from several teams in free agency, it seems the Rams had an ace in their training room. “A connection: Rams team doctor Neal ElAttrache repaired Tre’Davious White’s Achilles, and the two spent time together post-surgery, rehabbing,” Schefter noted.

Ikea Perrier Supported Tre’Davious White Throughout His Devastating ACL Tear in 2022

Perrier shares three sons with White, Tre’Davious Jr, Tristen, and Truth. The registered nurse has been a rock by White’s side throughout his setbacks in Buffalo. Before White tore his Achilles, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear midway through the 2022 NFL season.

Before going down, he appeared set to make a third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and a half sack. After an MRI confirmed he was done, Perrier sent a message to Bills Mafia on her Instagram Stories.

“Please keep my baby in your prayers. He loves this game/team so much & this will be such a difficult time. We will get through this for sure. With every test comes a testimony. Thank you family and friends and all of Bills Mafia for all of your kind words and prayers.”

The couple learned the reality of White’s injury on Perrier’s birthday. “Yesterday was my birthday & despite receiving the most devastating news, you still put so much though into making my day special,” Perrier wrote. “I am so thankful that God blessed me with such a selfLESS & loving man. Thank you so much Tre’Davious & it’s been that way since the beginning.”

“I know we have a journey ahead of us but I am ready to conquer it with you every step of the way!” Perrier noted. “I got you baby for life. I know God is in control & he will see you through this.”

During White’s seven-year tenure in Buffalo, he appeared in and started 82 games. The LSU alum recorded 311 total tackles, 68 passes defensed, 5 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 sacks.

Bills News: Buffalo Opened Up $10 Million in Cap Space By Cutting Tre’Davious White



Entering the offseason, the Bills were $43.3 million over the $255.4 million cap limit, a huge reason why Buffalo cut White and five other veterans.

After restructuring several contracts and letting players like Gabe Davis and Leonard Floyd walk in free agency, the Bills have approximately “$6 to $7 million” available in space, Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on March 24. That does not include the $10 million Buffalo will receive from White’s designated June 1 release.

Beane said cutting White, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse — longtime pillars of the Bills roster was a “brutal” experience. While he left the door open for White’s return, McDermott sounded pretty confident the veteran was not coming back to Orchard Park.

Speaking to reporters on March 25, McDermott was emotional while discussing White’s exit. “To me, it’s tragic, in some ways, because of the injuries, and had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would have taken him and us?” McDermott said.

“I think he’s one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo – I really believe that.”