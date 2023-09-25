Bills WR Sends Message to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Ahead of Week 4

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) are looking to keep the momentum going following their 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24, however, defeating the Miami Dolphins (3-0) in Week 4 will be no easy feat.

The Dolphins crushed the Denver Broncos in a historic 70-20 win in Week 3, during which quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who only played one snap in the fourth quarter due to Miami’s insurmountable lead, completed 88.5% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

While the hype surrounding this upcoming divisional showdown couldn’t be higher, Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who signed a one-year, $1.77 million contract with Buffalo this offseason after spending last year with the Dolphins, likely circled this Week 4 matchup as soon the NFL released the schedule back in May.

Following Buffalo’s win on Sunday, Sherfield sent his former quarterback a message. The 27-year-old told The Buffalo News, “Shout out to the Dolphins and Tua is a good friend of mine and I’m happy to see him balling. But I’m confident in our offense and confident in our defense to go out and prepare for a battle.”

“We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Sherfield continued, naming a long list of his teammates. “It just goes on and on. It’s awesome to have those weapons and have guys with the versatility to do different things.”

While Sherfield was projected to be a major part of the Bills’ offense, as he quickly became one of quarterback Josh Allen‘s top targets this offseason, the veteran has yet to make a dent. The Vanderbilt alum recorded his first stats as a Bill against the Commanders with two receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

Trent Sherfield was Accused of Taking a Cheap Shot at Tua Tagovailoa After Signing With Buffalo

After signing with the Bills, Sherfield was accused of taking a cheap shot at Tagovailoa after his comments were taken out of context.

During Sherfield’s virtual press conference on March 20, Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a snippet from the interview, “Sherfield on his decision to come to Buffalo and play for the #Bills with multiple teams in the mix for his services: ‘If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback.'”

Trent Sherfield is ready to play with Josh Allen 🦬 pic.twitter.com/WdpxBR8SDF — PFF (@PFF) March 20, 2023

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did a double-take. “He didn’t say that 😒,” Hill posted. And while Sherfield did say those words, he shared Parrino’s second statement to reiterate that he was not looking to shade his former quarterback.

Here’s the full quote: “It was a whirlwind for me and my family,” Sherfield said of free agency. “I went into it thinking I’d be back in Miami, but for whatever reason, that didn’t happen and once that door kinda closed, I started focusing on different avenues, just looking for different spots to showcase my talent.

“A couple of teams were in the picture, but Buffalo came into the picture and it was something I could not look past. How the offense plays, obviously, [offensive coordinator Ken] Dorsey, Josh Allen… If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback.”

Sherfield was highly complimentary of his former team in the interview, thanking head coach Mike McDaniel and the entire franchise for giving him “his first real shot” in the NFL after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and a year with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Dolphins last season.

Sherfield later tweeted a video of highlights from his year in Miami and wrote, “Man I could say so much about this past year, but I’ll just say I’m grateful Miami gave me my chance! All love 🧡🐬.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Wanted Trent Sherfield to Stay in Miami

Sherfield was a locker room favorite in Miami and his departure to Buffalo caused his former teammates distress on Monday. After seeing the news, Hill posted, “😨 omg.”

Just a few days before the news was announced, the seven-time Pro Bowler checked in on Sherfield’s free agency status, as the receiver had shared a cryptic message on X, “😁😏.” Hill replied, “you with us or what 😑.” Fins fans backed Hill up, begging Sherfield to stay in Miami.

However, Sherfield has no regrets about signing with the Bills. Despite only signing a one-year contract, and having played for three teams over the past three years, he bought a house and moved his family to Buffalo this offseason.