Cowboys Star Urges Brother Stefon Diggs to Leave Bills After Hot Mic Video

Both Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs and his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, have openly discussed how much they’d love to play together on the same team one day, although the structure of wide receiver’s $96 million extension means quarterback Josh Allen‘s No. 1 target isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Diggs announced before the start of the 2023 NFL season that he plans to retire in Buffalo, but after the hot mic video featuring Bills reporter Maddy Glab talking about his brother made its rounds on social media, Trevon is once again pushing his brother to leave Orchard Park.

Trevon reposted the viral video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, September 14, and wrote, “Tuh! They turn on you so quick. Gotta get bro somewhere safe.”

Tuh! They turn on you so quick. Gotta get bro somewhere safe https://t.co/Ctyoj9klTF — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) September 14, 2023

Trevon could merely be stirring the pot for fun with his comment, the Cowboys star’s post quickly went viral as Dallas fans would love to see Diggs land in Texas. Other people defended Glab since her comments seemed to be made in jest when taken out of context.

Glab was heard saying in the video, “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F-you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

While BroBible’s Dov Kleiman perceived her comments as “talking badly” badly about Diggs, News 8 reporter AJ Feldman posted, “If anyone is caught off guard by the fact that Stefon Diggs marches by the beat of his own drum and will jokingly swear at people he is friendly with, you really haven’t been paying attention to anything at all.”

Maddy Glab Offered a Formal Apology for her Comments About Stefon Diggs

After the clip went viral, Glab, who’s worked for the Bills as reporter reporter since 2019, per her LinkedIn profile, was quick to take ownership and issued a formal apology posted on X.

“I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will,” Glab wrote. “I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect.”

Glab also explained the full context of what led to her comments being made in the first place.

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

“Media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter jokingly told me to go get Stefon Diggs,” Glab wrote. “I said I don’t have control over him — Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview.”

Stefon Diggs Has Yet to Comment on the Hot Mic Video

Diggs, who’s been quick to ‘nip s*** in the bud’ when there are rumors flying around, has yet to publicly respond to the hot mic video.

Most recently, the 29-year-old receiver was called out by Hall of Famer Irvin Johnson for telling Allen to “be smart” on the sidelines amid the quarterback’s awful performance against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Stefon Diggs telling Josh Allen “be smart.” pic.twitter.com/0hkHlmcbUi — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) September 12, 2023

During Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” the sportscaster yelled, “Stop telling that man, ‘Be smart, be smart,’ because you’re telling everybody else, ‘He’s dumb, he’s dumb, he’s dumb.’ Stop doing that! Troy [Aikman] would have called me into a room and hit me in my mouth and I would have said, ‘Thank you Troy you are right.’ Stop messing with this man’s [Allen’s] confidence.”

Diggs responded to Irvin’s comments during an appearance on teammate Von Miller’s “The VonCast”, which premiered on Wednesday, September 13. “I’m like, what are you talking about? People garnish things from a game and have their own opinion about x, y, z. (But) like, what are you talking about?” Diggs said, noting how he tells everyone on the team to “be smart.”

“I say this to the quarterback, I say this to the running backs, I say this to the receivers, to the o-line. When you see me pointing to my head, I say let’s play smart.

“I get it, but it was 40 years ago when you (Irvin) was running routes,” Diggs continued. “I respect the OGs but I feel like, damn, some stuff is worth conversation and other stuff it’s like – ‘All right, all right, all right old man.”