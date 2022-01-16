Twitter Reacts to Bills’ Insane Playoff Win: ‘Humiliating’ for Patriots

The Buffalo Bills didn’t just make a statement while playing against the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, January 15, they wiped the floor with Bill Belichick’s team.

And when it came to quarterback Josh Allen‘s performance against the Patriots, analysts and fans were almost at a loss for words. The Athletic’s Molly Knight summed up the Bills 47-17 victory by tweeting, “Allen is humiliating the entire states of Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and half of Connecticut.”

In fact, Twitter blew up with comments and observations of the Bills’ dominant performance over New England.

Seems like NE is being served it’s own 20 year medicine in a way Playing against a QB you have no clue how to stop — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2022

“But but but it’s the Patriots! How is this happening?” Because the Bills have better players and a much better team, idiots. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

Buffalo maternity wards are gonna be busy in a little over 9 months 👀 — Lauren (@LaurenC30) January 16, 2022

This isn’t just for #Buffalo it’s for every #NFL fan that had to endure the media fawning over Belichick, “The Patriot Way,” the cheating, the favorable refs, the Boston arrogance…this beat down is for you! We love you. Get on board. #BillsMafia — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) January 16, 2022

WGR 550 reporter Howard Simon tweeted, “Couldn’t have scripted this any better. got out to a big lead, very little stress, destruction of Patriots, came out of game healthy as far as we can tell.”

The Bills Put on a Historic Performance Against New England

There has been 590+ Playoff Games in NFL History. Josh Allen becomes the very 1st player to have 300+ Passing Yards, 5+ Passing TDs, & 60+ Rushing Yards in a single playoff game. The Bills have scored 47+ points in a playoff game for the 2nd time in team history (1991). pic.twitter.com/5l17MCMCNA — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) January 16, 2022

To pinpoint just how good the Bills played on Saturday night, you have to start with Allen. Buffalo’s $258 million franchise star led seven drives and each ended with a touchdown. He went 21-of-25 passing, which means he only missed four throws throughout the entire game, passing for 307 yards and five touchdowns, a franchise record.

The Bills are gonna pay Josh Allen 43 million a year and it’s a still a bargain lmao — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2022

We keep receipts and are petty.💅 https://t.co/uCwv1qtXzQ — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) January 16, 2022

However, it wasn’t just Allen that was on fire against the Patriots. The team’s offensive line and No.1 ranked defense did their job with near perfection. After the Bills win on Saturday, Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to record zero punts, field goals, or turnovers in a game.

Credit to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Bills’ Wild Card win marked the third time in the past four games that Buffalo hasn’t been forced to punt.

Play of the year. Hands down https://t.co/fbu2LtGSsD — Steve Catalano (@BrandedBuffalo) January 16, 2022

The #Bills are the first team in #NFL history with no punts, field goals, or turnovers in a game.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JiPAc9dLvE — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 16, 2022

The freezing temperatures, one of the most discussed topics heading into Wild Card Weekend, did nothing to stop the Bills. It should also be noted that this game was not an outlier, Buffalo has continuously made a meal out of the Patriots over the past few years.

Bill's worst enemy is Bills pic.twitter.com/kZ7aBupKkg — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 16, 2022

Buffalo Rumblings’ Bruce Nolan tweeted, “Josh Allen played his best game just now, in the playoffs, against a top defense, against a divisional opponent, in zero degree weather.”

The Bills played so well that head coach Sean McDermott was able to rest eight starters with eight minutes left in the game, Nolan tweeted. Even Allen got to rest, allowing backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to make an appearance late in the game.

Who Do the Bills Play Next?

While the Bills’ regular season was a rollercoaster, they got hot exactly when it matters most, and haven’t lost a game since December 12.

The Bills won four straight games before defeating the Patriots on Saturday night, and now, Buffalo can look forward to their next opponent in the postseason.

Buffalo won’t know who they will be playing against next week until the conclusion of Sunday’s games. If Kansas City wins, the Bills will head to Arrowheads stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Chiefs, the Bills will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at home at Highmark Stadium.

Bills wire reporter Maddy Glab spoke for all of Bills Mafia after Saturday night’s victory, tweeting, “Wow. That was amazing. Same thing next week?”

