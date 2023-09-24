Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Posts Strong Message Ahead Bills Matchup

While the Buffalo Bills (2-1) are on a roll following their dominating 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24, their upcoming Week 4 opponent, the Miami Dolphins (3-0), are fresh off a historic 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

In Week 3, Miami became the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points, a feat which hasn’t been done since 1966, per Yahoo! Sports Frank Schwab, who wrote, “The Dolphins probably need to be recognized as one of the best teams in the NFL.”

With No. 2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sidelined with a concussion, Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill stepped up with nine receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns while rookie De’Von Achane recorded 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

During the first quarter, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Hill now has the most yards in the first 20 games with a new team in NFL history with 2,019 yards.” While the veteran receiver has several reasons to celebrate, his mind seems to be already focused on their upcoming game in Buffalo.

Hill posted on Sunday, “Proud of this team , but we not done yet ✌🏿,” which quickly racked up over 12,000 likes.

Proud of this team , but we not done yet ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins will be looking for revenge when they travel to Orchard Park on October 1. While the AFC East rivals split 1-1 during the regular season last year, the last time Miami played in Buffalo, Miami was eliminated from the playoffs in a 34-31 defeat. However, the Bills won that game while playing against Dolphins’ third-stringer Skyler Thompson, not quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who only played one snap in the fourth quarter against the Broncos on Sunday due to their heavy lead, completed 88.5% of his passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Sean McDermott Said We’ve Got a ‘Long Week Ahead’ Preparing for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

Hill isn’t the only person who already has an eye on next week’s game. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott looked incredibly happy with how his team played against the Commanders, working double duty as the team’s defensive coordinator, he’s got his work cut out getting ready for the upcoming divisional showdown.

When asked how it felt getting a win during his 100th game as head coach of the Bills during the postgame press conference, McDermott said he’s already focused on winning game 101.

“I think I just saw the Dolphins put up 70-plus points. We have a long week ahead of us,” McDermott said.

McDermott will look to build off the momentum from their dominant win over the Commanders. “Great plan, great execution of the plan. Very proud of those guys,” McDermott said of the offensive line, as they allowed zero sacks on quarterback Josh Allen.

“I mean they work hard and they don’t always get mentioned… at halftime, those guys really took over the game. We have to continue to play good physical football, fundamentally sound football on both sides.”

As for the Bills’ defense, they were lights out against the Commanders, recording nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, forced five turnovers, and intercepted quarterback Sam Howell four times. However, shutting down Tagovailoa and co., will be much tougher challenge, an offense that just racked up 726 yards against the Broncos.

Bills QB Josh Allen Said It’s ‘Going to Be Dog Fight’ Against Miami

Week 4. Dolphins-Bills. Appointment television. pic.twitter.com/IqIfJR4wgt — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) September 24, 2023



Following Sunday’s win, Darlington told Allen about the Dolphins’ 70-point performance and the Bills superstar “didn’t flinch,” the ESPN analyst wrote.

“It’s going to be a dog fight,” Allen said of facing Miami next week. “But I don’t focus on what they’re doing on that side of the ball.”

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted, “DraftKings has the #Bills installed as a 2.5 point favorite at home for the showdown with the #Dolphins next week. That’s essentially what home field is worth these days. Vegas sees the two teams as equals.”