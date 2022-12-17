Viral Photos Show Heavy Snow in Bills’ Stadium for Dolphins Game

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will be playing in a winter wonderland on Saturday.

The teams are meeting in Orchard Park on December 17 for a key divisional matchup, but the weather could be taking center stage. The region is being hit with a major snowstorm, which dumped several inches of snow on the field in the hours before the game with even more expected during the game.

Images of the snowy stadium captured some viral attention before the game, with fans and players both struggling to make it to the stadium.

Highmark Stadium Packed With Snow

A lake-effect snowstorm hit the Buffalo area starting on Friday night, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the suburbs south of the city of Buffalo — a region that includes Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. There were already several inches on the ground by early Saturday morning, hours before the 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

The Bills shared some photos and video of the snow, which covered the entire field and seats in the stadium. The images caught some viral attention, with fans excited for the possibility of a heavy snow game.

Some fans and journalists also shared video of the snowy drive to the stadium, as roads around Buffalo became clogged with snow.

It’s clearer here in Orchard Park than it is in downtown Buffalo #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2Trodb1nPt — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) December 17, 2022

Storm Will Intensify During Game

The early morning and daytime snowfall may only be a prelude for what is expected during the game itself. The Buffalo News reported that during the heaviest periods of snow between one and two inches could fall per hour, but the heavy snow may not come until close to 10 p.m.

While the Bills may be more accustomed to playing in wintry weather, the Dolphins will be well-prepared. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Miami brought 1,400 pounds of trunks with cold-weather gear, including three trunks of scuba gear and another three filled with thermal gear.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Dolphins will be ready for a snowy, windy game in Buffalo, like most away teams preparing in similar conditions. They have 1,400 pounds worth of trunks of cold weather gear, multiple cleats for every player and capes. Lots of capes. pic.twitter.com/k1R5b0vigj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2022

The Dolphins faced some scrutiny over whether they could face the conditions, especially quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has played mostly in warm weather. The Hawaii native and former Alabama quarterback said this week that he is only focused on the game, not the weather.

“I think for me, it’s understanding that there could be many things — could be snowing, it could rain, I don’t know,” Tagovailoa said, via ESPN. “For me, it’s a mindset thing, really. If I’m too focused on, ‘Is it too cold? Can I grab the ball,’ then I would say I’m focused on the wrong things. It’ll be hard to play that way going (up) there and playing against a good team.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared a similar sentiment, saying his team just needs to focus on executing on the field.

“You don’t really prepare for it besides mentally deciding whether it’s going to matter to you, or not,” McDaniel said. “To me, you just decide whether you’re going to let it factor in or not, and then you adjust as best you can. There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness. But the good news is that there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines. We will be playing the game in the same elements.”