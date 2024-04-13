Bills EDGE Von Miller Turns Heads With Post Predicting NFL Draft Trade

Von Miller is ready to see the Buffalo Bills make a big move at the NFL Draft.
The Pro Bowl edge rusher took to Instagram on April 13 to share a meme video of general manager Brandon Beane pumping his fist. Miller included a message predicting that the team would make trade at the draft to land a new wide receiver.
“Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR,” Miller wrote, adding, “In Beane we TRUST.”
Many other insiders have predicted that the Bills could trade up in the first round to land one of the top receiver prospects and Miller appeared to endorse the move.
Bills Fans Wary of Von Miller’s Track Record
Some Bills fans viewed Miller’s post as a hope rather than a prediction, as the edge rusher has made a series of other fruitless predictions on the team’s roster plans. Throughout the start of the 2022 season, he shared several messages predicting the team would sign former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. and even expressed certainty that the signing would take place.
“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller said in an appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”
Beckham ended up sitting out the entirety of the 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL, then signed with the Baltimore Ravens the following year.
Miller has grown close to Beane, who took the veteran edge rusher under his wing to teach him about the ins and outs of being a general manager. Miller has said he wants to become a general manager after he retires from the NFL and Beane invited Miller to team meetings last offseason.
“I do think he’ll do it,” Beane said of Miller’s post-career aspirations, via the Buffalo News. “He seems like – as I’ve gotten to know him – when he’s something on his mind, he’s serious about it.
“And to me, he could have had a meeting or two with me and then not brought it up again. And I mean to me, he’s dug deeper and deeper.”
Insiders Back Von Miller’s Prediction
Miller is not alone in predicting that the Bills could trade up in the draft later this month. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote that the team could take the opportunity to grab one of the top three prospects.
Buscaglia noted that top-rated receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would likely be out of reach, but the Bills could have the ability to trade up to land either LSU receiver Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odzune.
“There is a compelling case for the Bills moving up the board into the back half of the top 10 for either Nabers or Odunze and taking advantage of the circumstances of a strong receiver draft class,” Buscaglia wrote.
Beane has not been shy about trading up in the first round before, moving up the board in 2022 to land cornerback Kaiir Elam and again last year to take tight end Dalton Kincaid.