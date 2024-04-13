Bills EDGE Von Miller Turns Heads With Post Predicting NFL Draft Trade

Von Miller is ready to see the Buffalo Bills make a big move at the NFL Draft.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher took to Instagram on April 13 to share a meme video of general manager Brandon Beane pumping his fist. Miller included a message predicting that the team would make trade at the draft to land a new wide receiver.

“Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR,” Miller wrote, adding, “In Beane we TRUST.”

Many other insiders have predicted that the Bills could trade up in the first round to land one of the top receiver prospects and Miller appeared to endorse the move.

Bills Fans Wary of Von Miller’s Track Record

Some Bills fans viewed Miller’s post as a hope rather than a prediction, as the edge rusher has made a series of other fruitless predictions on the team’s roster plans. Throughout the start of the 2022 season, he shared several messages predicting the team would sign former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. and even expressed certainty that the signing would take place.

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller said in an appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

Beckham ended up sitting out the entirety of the 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL, then signed with the Baltimore Ravens the following year.

Miller has grown close to Beane, who took the veteran edge rusher under his wing to teach him about the ins and outs of being a general manager. Miller has said he wants to become a general manager after he retires from the NFL and Beane invited Miller to team meetings last offseason.

“I do think he’ll do it,” Beane said of Miller’s post-career aspirations, via the Buffalo News. “He seems like – as I’ve gotten to know him – when he’s something on his mind, he’s serious about it.