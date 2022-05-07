Von Miller’s Cryptic IG Post Hints He ‘Almost’ Signed With Cowboys

The Buffalo Bills‘ surprise signing of linebacker Von Miller was the most exciting move the franchise made during free agency. However, nearly two months after the eight-time Pro Bowler signed a six-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo, Miller hinted another team almost won him over.

After helping the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI, it seems Miller nearly signed with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason instead of the Bills.

On Friday, May 6, the 33-year-old shared a photo on his Instagram stories standing next to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson. Miller added the following text above the photo, “Damn @_micahparsons11 It almost happened.”

The picture of Miller and Parsons went viral on Twitter after JPA Football’s account posted the photo and wrote, “#Cowboys fans won’t like this one.”

Before deciding on the Bills, Miller said he also considered returning to the Denver Broncos, where he spent the first ten years of his career, or possibly, staying with the Rams. The Cowboys never seemed to be on his radar.

However, Miller has a strong history with Dallas, Texas, as he was born in DeSoto. While attending DeSoto High School, which is located in Dallas County, he played football and ran track. After being named the District 8-5 Defensive MVP his senior year, he received offers to play football at Florida, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss, but chose to attend Texas A&M.

2010 Butkus Award Winner Happy Birthday to Von Miller❗️#GigEm #Aggies @VonMiller pic.twitter.com/Wy8H4ak2Gl — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) March 26, 2022

After four years with the Aggies, the first-team All-American was selected by the Broncos as their No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

While returning to Dallas might’ve been an attractive option, Miller has no regrets in choosing Buffalo. “It had to be something special. It had to be the Buffalo Bills to really get me over the hump,” Miller said in March. “And right when I signed on the contract, I felt good. The smile came back. The happiness came back. Von came back.”

Bills GM Is Thrilled Players Are Choosing Buffalo Over Cities Like Dallas & LA

Before quarterback Josh Allen turned into the elite superstar that he is today, recruiting players to upstate New York was no easy feat. Now, Buffalo is one of the most sought-after destinations in the NFL.

Nearly every player Buffalo signed in free agency over the past few months, including Miller, said Allen was one of the main reasons they wanted to join the Bills.

"One of the biggest reasons I came here is Josh Allen

I believe in him. I believe in this offense." –Von Miller #Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 17, 2022

General manager Brandon Beane couldn’t help but reflect on how things have shifted since he was first hired in 2017.

“I remember saying here a few years ago about ‘people don’t want to be in Buffalo,'” Beane said. “It’s exciting to me that the city of Buffalo got chosen over the glamor of L.A. or Dallas or some of these other cities… Hopefully, we’ll continue to do things that people will say, ‘Hey, I want to be a part of that.’ That’s helpful, because a lot of these deals, the money gets close, and you’re looking for the tiebreakers, whether that’s playing with Josh Allen, playing in front of Bills Mafia, I think it all weighs in.”

Miller Is Looking to Win 3 Super Bowl Titles With 3 Different Teams

"Wow! Are you kidding me? That is perfect. The Buffalo Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC." –@AdamSchein is fired up for the Bills signing Von Miller pic.twitter.com/PApHqa6Rao — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 16, 2022

Miller is already a future Hall of Famer, but it appears he wants to do something that no other NFL player has ever done: To win three Super Bowl titles with three different franchises. Before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams, Miller helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50, during which he was also named the game’s MVP.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted, “Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Von Miller is one of four Super Bowl MVPs to win a title with multiple franchises (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Richard Dent). None have won with three different franchises.”

According to Miller, he’s also not just looking to win one championship during his tenure in Buffalo.

“I’m a Buffalo Bill, man,” Miller gushed after signing his contract in March. “I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to go chase multiple Super Bowls with these guys, and it’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”

