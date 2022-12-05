Bills Josh Allen Opens Up About How Von Miller Surprised Him

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was candid about one of the ways that pass rusher Von Miller surprised him after joining the Bills in free agency in the offseason. During an appearance on the November 29 edition of Heavy’s Matt Lombardo Show, Allen explained what it’s been like having Miller around.

“He’s an extremely dominant defensive end, outside linebacker, he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer. I mean, his credentials kind of speak for themselves,” Allen told Lombardo. “But the mindset, the mentality, the leadership that he’s brought to this team is something that I didn’t expect.”

After signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills, Miller told NFL.com that he was hoping to be able to play long enough to finish out the deal. Taking on a strong leadership role could certainly help lengthen his career, and it sounds like the 33-year old has been able to quickly assert himself in the locker room.

“The guys, how much they appreciate him and respect him, whatever he says, he means it,” Allen explained. “He’s all about winning football games, and I appreciate him so greatly for coming here and allowing him to be part of our team, it’s really cool. He’s just another guy in the locker room that demands respect, and he just does things the right way. Every time you see him he’s working out.”

Josh Allen’s Goal When Von Miller Returns From Injury

With Von Miller being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, he’ll miss at least four games with a right knee injury. The Bills hope he can return later in the season, and if so, Josh Allen has a clear goal.

“Now he’s just constantly rehabbing, 24/7, trying to get back as quickly as possible,” Allen told Lombardo. “So whenever that happens, he’s going to be ready to go. He came here for a reason, so we’ve got to go out there and prove him right on why he came here.”

Allen, of course, was referring to Miller’s quotes about trying to put the Bills over the top for their first Super Bowl during his press conference on June 14.

Von Miller: "I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content…this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys." pic.twitter.com/4qrAiODT7C — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 14, 2022

Miller also said he wants to be the first player to win three Super Bowls on three different teams.

Von Miller Was on Pace for Strong Season

Prior to the injury, Miller was on pace to have his best season since 2018 in terms of rushing the passer. The veteran was tracking towards 12 sacks, which would be his highest total since he notched 14.5 sacks in 2018 – the last year he went for double digit sacks, ending a streak of five straight years with 10 or more.

Miller now has 123.5 sacks in 161 career games spanning 11 seasons. He missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury. Miller also won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015, and with the Rams last year. He’s spoken on multiple occasions about hoping to add to his winning legacy by picking up a third ring with a third team.

As long as he’s able to get back on the field, he should have a good chance this year as Allen and the Bills are among the top contenders.