Von Miller Shares First Photo in Bills Uniform on Instagram

The Buffalo Bills sent shockwaves through the NFL when the team announced they were signing outside linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal earlier this week, and the person who appears most excited about the deal is the eight-time Pro Bowler himself.

Based on the initial video Miller shared on Instagram minutes after the news broke, it was clear the 32-year-old veteran was hyped to be a part of Bills Mafia.

On Friday, March 18, the former second-overall pick from the 2011 NFL Draft shared the first photo of himself in a Bills uniform on Instagram, which quickly racked up over 100,000 likes.

Miller shared the photo created by his agency Vanguard Sports and wrote, “‘Von Biller’ Bills Mafia… Was GOODT 🦬.”

This photo is still way better than one of the initial renderings of what Miller would look like in a jersey, shared by Pardon My Take on Twitter.

First look at Von Miller in a Bills uniform pic.twitter.com/DGa0QMTYMe — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 16, 2022

Throughout his 11-year career, Miller has recorded a total of 115.5 sacks, 233 quarterback hits, 154 tackles for a loss, 27 forced fumbles, 22 passes defended and two interceptions, per Bills Wire.

More Details Concerning Miller’s $120 Million Contract Were Revealed on Saturday

LB Von Miller agreed to terms on a six-year contract with the @buffalobills last night. Miller leads the #NFL with 115.5 sacks since entering the league in 2011 as the number two overall pick out of Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/JpBmbmnC44 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 17, 2022

Miller’s signing came as a surprise not only because there were zero previous reports linking him to Buffalo, but also because Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during his postseason presser that the team wouldn’t be “big spenders” this offseason, as they were hard up against the salary cap.

He was all of Bills Mafia as Von Miller signing broke pic.twitter.com/DVFYZgkrgp — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) March 17, 2022

While Miller’s contract came as instant sticker shock, after breaking the deal down, it seems that the Bills are really only locked in for three years. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio explained on Twitter, “The first time Von Miller’s contract has a ‘cap relief; for the Bills if they were to release him is after the 2024 season, when they would clear $13.75M but take on a dead cap hit of $7.41M. Until then, there’s pretty much no way, financially.”

Spotrac.com’s official Twitter account added even more insight on how the Bills were able to afford Miller’s contract, tweeting that “there’s a good chance the #Bills convert Von Miller’s $13.3M roster bonus for 2023 into signing bonus, lowering next year’s cap hit to $8M, but upping the 2025 dead cap to $15.4M.”

Von Miller’s #Bills Contract

(h/t @ProFootballTalk)

– 6 yrs, $120M

– $45M guaranteed at sign

– Another $6M locks March ‘24

– 3 yrs, $52.5M practical Cap Hits

2022: $5.1M

2023: $18.7M

2024: $21.2M

2025: $21.2M

2026: $23.7M

2027: $30M Full Breakdown: https://t.co/i1K5VhC6Qi — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 19, 2022

WROC TV’s Thad Brown tweeted on Saturday, March 18, “#Bills deal with Von Miller is essentially 3 years and $52.5M. No more, no less barring renegotiation… Brandon Beane did what he had to do land that big edge rusher. He showed him the money. It’s the right call.”

Beane justified his decision to swerve from conservative spending to sign Miller this offseason while speaking to the media on Friday:

I want to build and grow our own but I’m never going to shy away from seeing if there’s something there. And in this case, we all watched this guy down the playoff stretch and what he’s shown he’s still got. I’ve seen pass rushers in the history of the NFL do well late into their career and into the end of their 30s. I get the question of this guy’s in his early 30s, but you didn’t see anything down the stretch with the Rams that said he doesn’t have it or he’s declining by any means. So that’s why it made sense.

Miller Is Looking to Win 3 Super Bowl Titles With 3 Different Teams

"Wow! Are you kidding me? That is perfect. The Buffalo Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC." –@AdamSchein is fired up for the Bills signing Von Miller pic.twitter.com/PApHqa6Rao — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 16, 2022

Miller is already a future Hall of Famer, but it appears he wants to do something that no other NFL player has ever done: To win three Super Bowl titles with three different franchises. Before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams, Miller helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50, during which he was also named as the game’s MVP.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted, “Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Von Miller is one of four Super Bowl MVPs to win a title with multiple franchises (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Richard Dent). None have won with three different franchises.”

As for what ultimately drew Miller to Buffalo, none other that working with a team led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen. NBC Sports Boston reporter Albert Breer tweeted, “I’m told Miller’s camp conveyed their interest in Buffalo early on and a big part of it was Miller wanting to play with Josh Allen.”

