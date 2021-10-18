WATCH: Bills Pro Bowl WR Surprises Fans at Nashville Bar

Emmanuel Sanders sure knows how to make an entrance.

After a relatively slow start to his Buffalo Bills career over his first two contests of 2021, Sanders has caught fire in the last three games. The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver caught just six of 14 targets for 100 scoreless yards across weeks one and two.

In the Bills’ week three, four and five victories over the Washington Football Team, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, Sanders has combined for 13 receptions on 17 targets for 222 yards and four touchdowns. The 34-year-old has won over fans with his play on the field and his actions off of it.

Before Buffalo takes their week seven bye, they have another big matchup in week six, and it’ll be on the national stage, as the Tennessee Titans host the Bills on Monday Night Football. Approximately 24 hours before the primetime battle, Sanders was enjoying the Nashville nightlife and giving Bills Mafia an evening to remember.

“Fans have been buzzing around the city on tour buses, party buses, and in bars on Broadway the last few nights. On Sunday night a band from Buffalo, Christian Kramer and the Backwoods Revival, headlined at the Tin Roof Bar in front of hundreds of Bills Mafia, decked out in red, blue, and white,” Syracuse.com Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino wrote.

The Bills and Titans are slated to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Bills vs. Titans Recent History

While the Bills currently look like one of the Super Bowl LVI favorites, their matchup against the Titans last year had them looking like anything but a playoff contender. In a unique Tuesday night week five game on October 13, 2020 – caused by the Titans COVID-19 outbreak last season – Tennessee crushed visiting Buffalo 42-16 to serve the Bills their first defeat of the campaign after four straight wins.

In another week five bout on October 6, 2019, the Bills took down the Titans by a 14-7 final. Jordan Phillips led the Buffalo defense with three sacks, while Duke Williams’ seven-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen in the fourth quarter stood as the game-winner.

In the first of three consecutive years where the Titans and Bills would meet in week five, Buffalo earned a dramatic 13-12 win on a Stephen Hauschka 46-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.





Play



Steven Hauschka's Game Winning Kick vs Titans (Week 5 2018) Steven Hauschka's Game Winning Kick vs Titans (Week 5 2018). 2018-10-08T09:30:00Z

Allen, then in his rookie season, scored the game’s only touchdown on a 14-yard run in the first quarter.

Bills Have a Clean Bill of Health Heading into ‘MNF’

With last year’s beatdown probably still fresh in the minds of many Bills players, there will be a revenge factor heading into Monday night. The Titans enter the contest at a pedestrian 3-2, but boast one of, if not the scariest offensive weapon in the game right now in running back Derrick Henry.

Bills Mafia knows all too well how dominant of a rusher Henry can be.





Play



Derrick Henry LEVELS Bills w/ 2 TDs | NFL 2020 Highlights Do not get in Derrick Henry's way or he'll score 2 touchdowns on you. The Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans during Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL… 2020-10-14T02:16:13Z

Fortunately, the Buffalo defense (and the rest of the team) is at full strength heading into Monday night.

No injury designations for Monday night. The #Bills are fully healthy for the game against the Titans https://t.co/x0lVeyP1V4 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) October 16, 2021

Last year against the Titans in Week 5, Josh Allen was dealing a shoulder injury. He played but John Brown, Zack Moss, Tre White, and Matt Milano all didn't.#Bills don't have a single injury designation for Monday Night Football. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 16, 2021

The Bills have a week seven bye and will then host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on October 31.

