Kansas City Chiefs ‘Legit Weapon’ Set to Return vs. Bills in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) is primed to be one of the most exciting games of the regular season, as the showdown between superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is expected to come down to the wire.

Oddsmakers have the Bills as 2.5 to 3-point favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Week 6, and such small margins has put a microscope on any possible advantage. So, when ESPN’s Adam Teicher tweeted on Friday, October 14, that Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to play for Sunday’s matchup, the news hit harder than usual.

Butker is widely regarded as the No. 2 best kicker in the NFL behind Ravens star Justin Tucker and has made 90% of his field goal attempts since he first joined the Chiefs in 2017, per ESPN. NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer tweeted, “Butker, who is a legit weapon, will be back Sunday vs the #bills.”

Butker suffered an ankle injury during the Chiefs’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, and even with a sprain, he still somehow still managed to drill a 54-yarder by making adjustments with his lead-in footwork. During last season’s heartbreaking playoff loss against the Chiefs, it was Butker who nailed the game-tying 49-yard field goal that sent the matchup into overtime.

#Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker took just one step in his wind up before he made the 54-yard field goal. Incredible. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gmRj99stgF — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 11, 2022

The Chiefs have struggled to find a suitable replacement while Butker’s been out. At first, they tried Matt Ammendola, who missed a field goal and point-after attempt during the Chiefs’ only loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Kansas City then looked to Matthew Wright, who missed two field goals during the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Butker’s return met with a large amount of enthusiasm on Twitter. One Chiefs fan tweeted, “I never thought I’d be happy to see a Kicker come back from injury, but I’ve missed Butker so much! 😅,” while Chiefs Wire’s managing editor wrote, “Butker being back for the #Chiefs is huge.”

The Bills are Nearly Back to Full Health Ahead of Chiefs’ Matchup

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/NuWK5F0H8A — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 14, 2022

While Butker’s return is a feather in the Chiefs’ cap, Kansas City’s defense will have a difficult time shutting Allen down without starting safety Bryan Cook (concussion), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring), and defensive tackle Tershawn ‘Turk’ Wharton, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Raiders. As for rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, head coach Andy Reid said, “We’ll see,” per Chiefs Wire.

The Bills, however, look to be in pretty good shape. Friday’s injury report revealed that the team is nearly back to full health after several weeks with key starters out on both offense and defense. The only player pre-emptively ruled for the Bills’ road game against the Chiefs is backup wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer will be back in the mix, as well as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and cornerback Christian Benford. On offense, receiver Isaiah McKenzie is ready to go after suffering a concussion in Week 4, and tight end Dawson Knox returns after sitting out in Week 5 with a foot/hamstring injury.

Mahomes Is an Underdog at Home for the First Time in His Career

For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at home. Josh Allen and the visiting Bills are 2.5-point favorites and -130 ML this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/GoJvrEHiaA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 12, 2022

Heading into Week 6, having home-field advantage isn’t shifting the odds for the Chiefs. Mahomes, who was drafted 10th overall by Kansas City in 2017, and made his debut as the team’s starting quarter in Week 17 of that year, has never been deemed the underdog while playing at Arrowhead — until now. According to Front Office Sports, Sunday’s AFC showdown will be the first time the Chiefs star hasn’t been the betting favorite at home.

Overall, Mahomes is 3-1 against the Bills, including 2-0 in playoff games, and has a QBR rating of 84.2 against Buffalo, per ESPN. While Allen is 1-3 against the Chiefs, the win/loss stat doesn’t do his offensive performance justice. During those three games, the 6-5, 237-pound quarterback threw 11 passing touchdowns and scored one rushing with just two interceptions.