Giants Coordinator’s Comment on Bills QB Josh Allen Raises Eyebrows

While the Buffalo Bills (3-2) took a beating during their 25-20 “home” loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the team is looking to get a statement win when they host the New York Giants (1-4) for a legit home matchup in Week 6.

The Bills offense only put up 359 passing yards and just 29 total rushing yards against the Jaguars, but quarterback Josh Allen should have a much easier time finding a rhythm against a Giants defense that’s allowing 30.6 points (29th) and 378 total yards (27th) per game.

Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale knows he has his work cut out in order to stop Allen when they travel to Orchard Park for their primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, October 12, Martindale’s assessment of the 27-year-old quarterback’s talent turned some heads.

Martindale encapsulated Allen as having “Dan Marino’s arm, Derrick Henry’s legs and Steph Curry’s mindset, in the way that he thinks he can hit a shot from anywhere on the court,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wink Martindale breaking down Josh Allen. — Dan Marino’s arm ✅ — Derrick Henry’s legs ✅ — Steph Curry’s mindset ✅

(In that he can shoot from anywhere on the court/field)#giants #bills pic.twitter.com/4vQFnI2nm9 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 12, 2023

Giants fans were thoroughly depressed by Martindale’s comment. One person posted, “Sounds like he hasn’t got the slightest idea how to keep him from scoring 5 TDs,” while another fan wrote, “Wink is basically saying I give up but at least I’ll give you guys a funny quote or two each week.”

The Giants enter Week 6 as 14.5-point underdogs against the Bills.

Brian Daboll Effused Praise on Josh Allen

Week 6 marks Bills’ former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll‘s first return to Orchard Park since he left to become the head coach of the Giants. While Daboll was named AP’s 2022 NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to an unlikely playoff run, his team is off to a disastrous start this season.

While Daboll offered nothing but respect for his former franchise, the 48-year-old coach kept his emotions in check on Monday. “It’s the next game,” he said. “I’ve been in this league a long time, played against a lot of different teams that I’ve worked for, players I’ve coached… But our focus is always on us first and foremost, getting ready to play a game. They’re a really good team, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

However, when asked about Allen during Wednesday’s press conference, he offered his former QB1 effusive praise. “Josh Allen is an unbelievable player, one of the best in the league,” Daboll said. “You can put him in probably any offense and he’s going to produce. You know, I missed him as a person, we are close, but as a player, he’s a heck of a player.

“Put on any tape, he’s exceptional at everything. He can run, but he can throw it and he can throw it wherever he needs to throw it, 80 yards down the field, drop a dime, on the move to the right, put it back across his body, scramble, back up, scramble around, throw it out, throw it on time.

“He’s a special player. He’s one of the best in the league. And he makes you better as a play-caller, too, so he’s one of a kind.”

If Giants QB Daniel Jones Can’t Play, Backup Tyrod Taylor Will Start

While Daboll said quarterback Daniel Jones was “feeling better” during a press conference on October 9, he suffered a setback on Tuesday, and hasn’t practiced since.

“If he’s better, he’ll play. If he’s not, he won’t,” Daboll said on Thursday, per the New York Post, refusing to give any more details on the $160 million quarterback’s status.

If Jones is unable to suit up, former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be in line to start.

During his tenure in Buffalo, between 2015 and 2017, Taylor started 43 games, recording a total of 8,857 passing yards, and 51 touchdowns, along with 1,575 rush yards and 14 rushing scores.