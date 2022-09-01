Bills Sign ‘Exciting’ Former Vikings 6-Foot-7 Tight End: Report

After the Buffalo Bills confirmed their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season, the franchise finished filling out their 16-man practice squad on Thursday, September 1, by officially signing offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Kyler McMichael, and former Minnesota Vikings tight end, Zach Davidson.

Davidson, who’s 6-foot-7 and 245-pounds, was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The University of Central Missouri alum played as both punter and tight end throughout his collegiate career. In addition to recording a school-record of 52 extra points during his final season with the Mules, as reported by The Joplin Globe, he earned Division II first-team All-American honors after recording 40 receptions for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After spending his rookie season on Minnesota’s practice squad, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins believed that this would be Davidson’s year to shine.

“I think with Zach, it’s really exciting because I see a lot of ability in him, so you see a high ceiling and a desire to work and get better,” Cousins said, as reported by Sports Illustrated, Vikings’ quarterback said of Davidson on August 3. “So it’s exciting to work with a guy like that, where you see all this potential down the road, similar to how I felt about Tyler Conklin three or four years ago. You want to see that development happen, and it’s going to.”

Conklin, who took over as the Vikings’ starting tight end after Irv Smith suffered a torn meniscus, finished last season with 61 receptions, 593 yards, and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference, and subsequently signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract with New York Jets this offseason.

While only time will tell if Davidson can successfully follow in Conklin’s footsteps, he’ll face heavy competition at the tight end position in Buffalo. While veteran Dawson Knox is the team’s clear starter, Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney beat out veteran O.J. Howard for spots on the active roster.

Davidson Opened Up About the Challenges of Playing Both Punter & Tight End

On August 17, Davidson opened up to Vikings Wire reporter Craig Peters about playing double duty at Central Missouri. The versatile player said gaining weight was a big factor in improving his game as a receiver, which led to him becoming a starting tight end in his junior year.

“I was still pretty scrawny going into that season. I had gotten up to 235 the season before and then was able to break the 240 barrier. The year before, I got a couple of impact plays in the season and really allowed Coach [John] McMenamin, our OC, and [Jim] Svoboda to really involve me in the offense going into my junior year, but that helped me fill out. That was the year I finally felt comfortable in my body. I definitely needed more and need more now, but just noticing the tools I had and how they could help me grow into the tight end position came there.”

As for the difficulty of trying to extend drives to keep himself from punting, Davidson admits it was not an easy feat.

“It was nice, being a part of the offense we were on, but I remember running two or three streak routes, clear-out routes for a dagger and then having to come back after a long third down and calm myself and kick the ball down the field and try to get over a four-second hang time,” Davidson told Peters. “Those are some of my most challenging times in college mentally and physically, also just learning how to use my body physically in the run game. I think that’s still an uphill battle today.”

Full List of Players on the Bills Practice Squad

In addition to Davidson, Van Demark, and McMichael, the following players round out the Bills practice squad: Quarterback Matt Barkley, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, running back Raheem Blackshear, running back Duke Johnson, wide receiver Tavon Austin, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive end Mike Love, defensive tackle, Brandin Bryant, Defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram.

