Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr. Responds to Twitter Drama About Justina Valentine

The Chicago Bulls‘ Wendell Carter Jr. is working on something, and according to him, it has nothing to do with Justina Valentine or her DMs.

On Tuesday, the Bulls’ big man appeared to repeatedly ask rapper and Wild ‘N’ Out star Justina Valentine to “check her DMS.”

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

WCJ Says His Twitter Was Hacked

As awesome as Valentine is, WCJ took to his Instagram story to let everyone know, he doesn’t have time to chase anyone to check their DMs.

Why people waste their time attempting to misrepresent prominent people is beyond me. It seems to have definitely been a lightweight distraction for WCJ as he works to strengthen his body and prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

WCJ Going Hard With His Offseason Workouts

If you’ve been paying attention to WCJ’s IG post during the offseason and even while the NBA restart was taking place in the Bubble, it was apparent, he’s been focused on improving his strength and skills.

No One on the Bulls Roster is Untouchable

WCJ has to put in the work because the Bulls not only have a new front office making decisions on the team’s future, but it also has a new coach in Billy Donovan who has flipped almost the entire staff.

That means a new set of evaluators and it’s very possible any member of the Bulls’ current core could be traded. The team has the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, and you can bet the people in charge don’t feel so set at any position to the point that they would refrain from drafting the best available player.

That includes WCJ’s center spot and the power forward position manned by Lauri Markkanen. Like his teammates, WCJ has plenty to focus on, as he said, “I’m grinding for something right now.” For now, that doesn’t appear to be the attention of Valentine–at least not publicly.

Also Read: