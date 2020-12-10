Champion Challenges Jake Paul, Calls Him ‘Fake Eminem’

Olympic gold medalist boxer, multiple-time world champion and soon to be mixed martial artist Claressa Shields had a stern warning for YouTube star, rapper and professional boxer Jake Paul.

Paul has been one of the biggest names in combat sports the last few weeks as he earned a viral KO over NBA point guard Nate Robinson during the co-main event of Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. “The Problem Child” is 2-0 as a professional boxer and has challenged the biggest names in combat sports, including UFC’s Conor McGregor, Jorge McGregor and Ben Askren.

Another name he recently mentioned was Shields (10-0 boxing). On December 8, Paul went on a Twitter tirade, challenging the likes of President Donald Trump, President-Elect Joe Biden and Kanye West to a fight. He then tweeted, “Don’t get me started about @Claressashields.”

“T-Rex” snapped back, replying to Paul’s tweet. She wrote, “Let’s get started, you can whoop my a** right?”

T-Rex then seemingly took aim at Paul’s music career and hair color. Shields continued, “Lol oh @jakepaul trust me, you don’t wanna f with me, fake Eminem.”

Paul has yet to reply to T-Rex’s comments.

Shields Is Making Her MMA Debut in 2021, Fight for the Professional Fighters League

In one of the most exciting boxing-to-mixed martial arts transitions, Shields, 25, has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and plans to debut in 2021. T-Rex told Heavy’s Scoop B that she will compete in her first-ever MMA bout in May or June of next year. She also plans to box in February.

One boxer who is excited to see the female middleweight champion make the jump to MMA is the “Blonde Bomber,” Ebanie Bridges, saying that Shields will be “more respected” in her new sport.

“I think @Claressashields is so smart, she gonna go to MMA where women are more respected,” Bridges wrote, “Prob gonna get more $$ and more fans, who will then follow her back to boxing really it’s win win & more $$ either way. & She gonna take boxing fans to MMA to to watch her also.”

