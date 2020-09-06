Bears 16-Man Practice Squad: Did Ledarius Mack Make it?

Bears 16-Man Practice Squad: Did Ledarius Mack Make it?

Bears practice squad members 2020

Getty Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears have set their 16-man practice squad. The team revealed the 16 players selected to fill the 16 slots, and there was one Mack truck-sized surprise: no Ledarius Mack. Many felt the younger Mack could be an option for the practice squad, but alas, Bears fans dreams of seeing a double dose of Mack seem like a thing of the past now.

One of the more interesting and mildly surprising cuts who didn’t wind up back on the practice squad was cornerback Kevin Toliver II, who played in 27 games for the Bears over the last two seasons, starting two. Toliver wound up reunited with ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Denver, as Brad Biggs reported he is heading to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Bears 2020 Practice Squad … Round 1

Chicago Bears practice squad

GettyTE Jesper Horsted has joined the Chicago Bears’ 16-man practice squad. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Here’s a full list of players who will be headed to the team’s 16-man practice squad according to the team’s website:

  1. DE LaCale London
  2. CB Xavier Crawford
  3. OL Badara Traore
  4. OL Lachavious Simmons
  5. OL Sam Mustipher
  6. OL Jamon Brown
  7. LB Rashad Smith
  8. S Stephen Denmark
  9. RB Artavis Pierce
  10. K Cairo Santos
  11. QB Tyler Bray
  12. DT Abdullah Anderson
  13. TE Jesper Horsted
  14. WR Thomas Ives
  15. WR Rodney Adams
  16. WR Reggie Davis

This list is bound to change frequently as the team adds and subtracts players due to injuries and free agency acquisitions, among other things.

