Bears 16-Man Practice Squad: Did Ledarius Mack Make it?

The Chicago Bears have set their 16-man practice squad. The team revealed the 16 players selected to fill the 16 slots, and there was one Mack truck-sized surprise: no Ledarius Mack. Many felt the younger Mack could be an option for the practice squad, but alas, Bears fans dreams of seeing a double dose of Mack seem like a thing of the past now.

One of the more interesting and mildly surprising cuts who didn’t wind up back on the practice squad was cornerback Kevin Toliver II, who played in 27 games for the Bears over the last two seasons, starting two. Toliver wound up reunited with ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Denver, as Brad Biggs reported he is heading to the Broncos’ practice squad.

Former #Bears CB Kevin Toliver is expected to be signed to #Broncos practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 6, 2020

Bears 2020 Practice Squad … Round 1

Here’s a full list of players who will be headed to the team’s 16-man practice squad according to the team’s website:

DE LaCale London CB Xavier Crawford OL Badara Traore OL Lachavious Simmons OL Sam Mustipher OL Jamon Brown LB Rashad Smith S Stephen Denmark RB Artavis Pierce K Cairo Santos QB Tyler Bray DT Abdullah Anderson TE Jesper Horsted WR Thomas Ives WR Rodney Adams WR Reggie Davis

This list is bound to change frequently as the team adds and subtracts players due to injuries and free agency acquisitions, among other things.

