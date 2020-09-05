Chicago Bears Name Initial 53-Man Roster

The Chicago Bears have their initial 53-man roster set. Final cuts were due by 4 PM Eastern Time Saturday, and it took the team a few extra hours, but they finally did it. There were a few surprises, including corner Kevin Toliver, who was expected to compete for a starting position, getting released.
Defensive back Marqui Christian is currently suspended for the first two games of the season, but is expected to be a potential roster addition when Week 3 rolls around.
Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!
Bears Initial 53-Man Roster: 2 QB’s, A New RB, & 5 New TE’s…
There are zero surprises on the quarterback front, and very few brow-raisers on the offensive side of the ball. The team did revamp their tight ends room completely; none of the five currently on the roster were with the team in 2019.
Here’s a look at who the team decided to keep on its initial 53-man roster:
- Quarterback (2)
- Mitch Trubisky
- Nick Foles
- Running back (4)
- David Montgomery
- Tarik Cohen
- Ryan Nall
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Tight end (5)
- Jimmy Graham
- Cole Kmet
- Eric Saubert
- Demetrius Harris
- J.P. Holtz
- Wide Receiver (6)
- Allen Robinson
- Anthony Miller
- Darnell Mooney
- Ted Ginn Jr.
- Riley Ridley
- Javon Wims
- Offensive line (9)
- James Daniels
- Cody Whitehair
- Charles Leno Jr.
- Bobby Massie
- Germain Ifedi
- Jason Spriggs
- Sam Mustipher
- Arlington Hambright
- Rashad Coward
- Defensive line (5)
- Akiem Hicks
- Bilal Nichols
- Roy Robertson-Harris
- John Jenkins
- Brent Urban
- Outside Linebacker (5)
- Khalil Mack
- Robert Quinn
- James Vaughters
- Trevis Gipson
- Barkevious Mingo
- Inside Linebacker (4)
- Roquan Smith
- Danny Trevathan
- Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- Josh Woods
- Cornerback (5)
- Kyle Fuller
- Jaylon Johnson
- Buster Skrine
- Duke Shelley
- Kindle Vildor
- Safety (6)
- Eddie Jackson
- Tashaun Gipson
- Deon Bush
- DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Sherrick McManis
- Special Teams: (3)
- Eddy Piñeiro (K)
- Pat O’Donnell (P)
- Patrick Scales (LS)
READ NEXT: Bears to Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB, Twitter Reacts