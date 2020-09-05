Chicago Bears Name Initial 53-Man Roster

Chicago Bears Name Initial 53-Man Roster

  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Bears 53-man roster final

Getty Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano and head coach Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears have their initial 53-man roster set. Final cuts were due by 4 PM Eastern Time Saturday, and it took the team a few extra hours, but they finally did it. There were a few surprises, including corner Kevin Toliver, who was expected to compete for a starting position, getting released.

Defensive back Marqui Christian is currently suspended for the first two games of the season, but is expected to be a potential roster addition when Week 3 rolls around.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Initial 53-Man Roster: 2 QB’s, A New RB, & 5 New TE’s…

There are zero surprises on the quarterback front, and very few brow-raisers on the offensive side of the ball. The team did revamp their tight ends room completely; none of the five currently on the roster were with the team in 2019.

Here’s a look at who the team decided to keep on its initial 53-man roster:

  1. Quarterback (2)
  2. Mitch Trubisky
  3. Nick Foles
  5. Running back (4)
  6. David Montgomery
  7. Tarik Cohen
  8. Ryan Nall
  9. Cordarrelle Patterson
  11. Tight end (5)
  12. Jimmy Graham
  13. Cole Kmet
  14. Eric Saubert
  15. Demetrius Harris
  16. J.P. Holtz
  18. Wide Receiver (6)
  19. Allen Robinson
  20. Anthony Miller
  21. Darnell Mooney
  22. Ted Ginn Jr.
  23. Riley Ridley
  24. Javon Wims
  26. Offensive line (9)
  27. James Daniels
  28. Cody Whitehair
  29. Charles Leno Jr.
  30. Bobby Massie
  31. Germain Ifedi
  32. Jason Spriggs
  33. Sam Mustipher
  34. Arlington Hambright
  35. Rashad Coward
  37. Defensive line (5)
  38. Akiem Hicks
  39. Bilal Nichols
  40. Roy Robertson-Harris
  41. John Jenkins
  42. Brent Urban
  44. Outside Linebacker (5)
  45. Khalil Mack
  46. Robert Quinn
  47. James Vaughters
  48. Trevis Gipson
  49. Barkevious Mingo
  52. Inside Linebacker (4)
  53. Roquan Smith
  54. Danny Trevathan
  55. Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  56. Josh Woods
  58. Cornerback (5)
  59. Kyle Fuller
  60. Jaylon Johnson
  61. Buster Skrine
  62. Duke Shelley
  63. Kindle Vildor
  65. Safety (6)
  66. Eddie Jackson
  67. Tashaun Gipson
  68. Deon Bush
  69. DeAndre Houston-Carson
  70. Sherrick McManis
  72. Special Teams: (3)
  73. Eddy Piñeiro (K)
  74. Pat O’Donnell (P)
  75. Patrick Scales (LS)

READ NEXT: Bears to Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB, Twitter Reacts

Read More
, ,