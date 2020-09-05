Chicago Bears Name Initial 53-Man Roster

The Chicago Bears have their initial 53-man roster set. Final cuts were due by 4 PM Eastern Time Saturday, and it took the team a few extra hours, but they finally did it. There were a few surprises, including corner Kevin Toliver, who was expected to compete for a starting position, getting released.

Defensive back Marqui Christian is currently suspended for the first two games of the season, but is expected to be a potential roster addition when Week 3 rolls around.

Bears Initial 53-Man Roster: 2 QB’s, A New RB, & 5 New TE’s…

There are zero surprises on the quarterback front, and very few brow-raisers on the offensive side of the ball. The team did revamp their tight ends room completely; none of the five currently on the roster were with the team in 2019.

Here’s a look at who the team decided to keep on its initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2) Mitch Trubisky Nick Foles Running back (4) David Montgomery Tarik Cohen Ryan Nall Cordarrelle Patterson Tight end (5) Jimmy Graham Cole Kmet Eric Saubert Demetrius Harris J.P. Holtz Wide Receiver (6) Allen Robinson Anthony Miller Darnell Mooney Ted Ginn Jr. Riley Ridley Javon Wims Offensive line (9) James Daniels Cody Whitehair Charles Leno Jr. Bobby Massie Germain Ifedi Jason Spriggs Sam Mustipher Arlington Hambright Rashad Coward Defensive line (5) Akiem Hicks Bilal Nichols Roy Robertson-Harris John Jenkins Brent Urban Outside Linebacker (5) Khalil Mack Robert Quinn James Vaughters Trevis Gipson Barkevious Mingo Inside Linebacker (4) Roquan Smith Danny Trevathan Joel Iyiegbuniwe Josh Woods Cornerback (5) Kyle Fuller Jaylon Johnson Buster Skrine Duke Shelley Kindle Vildor Safety (6) Eddie Jackson Tashaun Gipson Deon Bush DeAndre Houston-Carson Sherrick McManis Special Teams: (3) Eddy Piñeiro (K) Pat O’Donnell (P) Patrick Scales (LS)

