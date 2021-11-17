Bears Have Multiple Starters With Concerning New Injuries

This is not ideal.

The Chicago Bears are back in action after their bye week, and their first injury report suggests the team may have needed more rest. Seven players didn’t practice on Wednesday, and while one of those was a rest day for veteran TE Jimmy Graham, Chicago listed six players with injuries, including a few starters who have new ailments.

Wideout Allen Robinson (hamstring), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), OLB Khalil Mack (foot), d-lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (back) all missed the team’s November 17 practice, while WR Darnell Mooney (foot), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (knee) were also limited. An odd addition was kicker Cairo Santos, who practiced in full, but was listed with an elbow injury.

Robinson & Trevathan Both Have New Injuries

Mack, Hicks and Jackson have been battling their respective injuries for several weeks, so their inclusion on the injury report aren’t much of a surprise, although it’s slightly concerning none of the three core defenders are practicing coming off their bye. Ogletree missed the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so his injury isn’t new, but Robinson, Trevathan and Wilkinson are each dealing with presumably new ailments.

Robinson’s injury is particularly worrisome, as the wideout is just starting to find a rhythm with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. A-Rob is coming off his best game of the season, catching four passes for 68 yards against the Steelers.

“Last game he was isolated one on one. A lot of the time that that doesn’t happen,” Fields said about Robinson’s performance against Pittsburgh. “(When) that does happen, you want to give him the ball as much as possible. When those opportunities present itself, of course, we’re going to try to get the ball to him. … We always preach winning those one-on-one matchups and stuff like that.”

Robinson hasn’t missed a game all season, and he has popped up on the injury report this season and still played, so we’ll see what happens.

Bears Prepping to Face Tough Ravens Team Week 11

Chicago has lost four straight, and head coach Matt Nagy is 0-3 coming out of bye weeks. Things aren’t going to get much easier for the 3-6 Bears, who have Lamar Jackson and a 6-3 Baltimore Ravens team coming out of their bye Week 11.

“The mentality for our team in general is to understand that this is one of those fistfight games where, again, Baltimore is a team that has played in three overtimes, won two, you’re going to have to play every snap as hard as you can and so the mentality offensively is to know that, grow, because we do feel like we are growing,” Nagy said on November 17.

Nagy’s correct — the Bears-Ravens game is likely going to be a tough, physical matchup, and having players like Robinson, Trevathan, Hicks and Mack available seems key if Chicago wants a chance to win. How they progress this week will certainly be something to monitor.

