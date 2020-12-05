Bears WR Takes Major Shot at Coaching, Play-Calling

If his actions on social media over the last week are any indicator, Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller is not happy. First, Miller had a blunt reaction to the team’s 41-25 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. “Sh*t Embarrassing,” he Tweeted after the loss.

A few days later, the third-year wide receiver also ‘liked’ a fan’s Tweet suggesting that he leave Chicago and come play for the Patriots. Then, on Friday when he spoke with the media, Miller gave a blunt and eyebrow-raising answer when asked how the he felt the Bears can get things back on track offensively.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

It’s Clear the Wide Receivers Room is Not Happy in Chicago…

For what it’s worth, several Bears wideouts don’t seem happy to be in Chicago at the moment. Bears top receiver Allen Robinson also ‘liked’ Tweets from multiple fans asking him to come to Green Bay and New England, among other destinations, while receiver Javon Wims ‘liked’ a Tweet that read: “Chicago is where wide receivers go to die,” which is about as ominous as it gets.

During his media session on Friday, Miller was asked about the offense, which has consistently ranked 31st in the league most of the season, and he responded by calling out the play-calling specifically, which lies directly at the feet of head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who took over play-calling duties from Nagy a few games back.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

WR Anthony Miller: We Need to Call What Works on Sunday

First, Miller expressed disappointment in how his team responded in Green Bay. “I feel like we got hit in the mouth coming out and we just tucked our tail and ran away. I feel like going forward we need to be the ones throwing the punches coming out,” he said, per NBC Sports.

Then, he was asked about how the offense can finally get going, and his response was beyond telling: “I think the plays that we practice and execute in practice need to be called when we get to the game on Sunday,” Miller said, adding: “We know we can execute them, we just, everybody just needs the chance to ball out. That’s my take.”

Miller’s answer is a clear shot at both Nagy and Lazor, who are the only coaches who have been responsible for calling plays for the Bears this season. While Miller’s production has been inconsistent, he has a point about the play-calling, which is something Nagy has been criticized for by fans and analysts alike.

It’s also fair to wonder how much of Miller’s inconsistencies so far through his third year can be attributed to both questionable play-calling and spotty quarterback play. Miller may have his issues on the field, but he also has a point. Nagy and company tend to go on about what good practices the team has throughout the week — only to put up lukewarm-to-dastardly offensive showings on game day. Miller’s comments could give some indication as to why that is.

READ NEXT: Multiple Starters Miss Practice for Bears, Matt Nagy Mum About Odd Injury Report