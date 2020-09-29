Bears Add RB to Active Roster, Sign Ex-Titans LB to Practice Squad

It certainly doesn’t look as though the Chicago Bears are going to bring in any of the remaining free agent running backs to help fill the void left by Tarik Cohen, who tore his ACL against the Falcons Sunday. The Bears announced via Twitter Tuesday that they have placed Cohen on injured reserve, while promoting running back Artavis Pierce to the 53-man roster.

Chicago also added Terry Beckner to the practice squad, which we reported yesterday, and they also announced the addition of former Titans linebacker Sharif Finch to the 16-player PS, as well.

We have officially placed Tarik Cohen on IR and elevated RB Artavis Pierce to the active roster. We have also signed DE Terry Beckner & LB Sharif Finch to the practice squad.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2020

Artavis Pierce College Stats: New Bears’ RB Has a Ton of Potential

The 24-year old Pierce played his college ball at Oregon State, where he started 43 games over four years. He ran for 2,127 yards on 366 carries (that’s an average of 5.8 yards per carry), while scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He was also a formidable weapon in the passing game, netting 578 receiving yards on 74 catches, scoring twice as a receiver.

Pierce has looked good throughout training camp, and the Bears valued him enough to make him one of the few protected players on their practice squad this year. He went undrafted, but the rookie has clearly made an impression in the short time he has been in Chicago.

Damn straight you’re not poaching Tyler Bray from the Bears’ practice squad. (Also noteworthy that Artavis Pierce is only rookie the Bears protected under this year’s practice squad rules) pic.twitter.com/cKu3w7XGfx — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 8, 2020

This Artavis Pierce run at the end of 1920 Football Drive 😍 #Bears pic.twitter.com/GbJa8bW3DN — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) August 28, 2020

Pierce also broke several eyebrow-raising runs in college, so Bears fans should be excited about what he could be bringing to the table. His blocking needs a bit of work, but his speed and agility are undeniable.

Artavis Pierce is no mauling blocker, but hey he can do this. pic.twitter.com/Gf5b8A0gu2 — jimmy butler stan account (@DillySanders) June 10, 2019

Artavis Pierce's first carry of the game goes into the end zone! 37-yard run puts the Beavers up 14-7 in the first qtr. pic.twitter.com/OUYImYZdpR — Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) September 8, 2019

Get the red wine flowing in Reser, we have a ball game. Artavis Pierce goes 43 to the house@BeaverFootball | #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/rE9g3hTJ4r — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) September 29, 2019

LB Sharif Finch Also Added to Bears’ Practice Squad

The 6’4″, 250 pound Finch played in 53 games at Temple, notching 144 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles. He went undrafted in the 2018 draft, but he spent his first two seasons in Tennessee after Titans signed him to their 53-man roster that year.

Finch played in 23 games for the Titans over the last two seasons, starting three. In limited action, he forced two fumbles, recovered another, and had six tackles for loss to go with 3.5 sacks. He also spent some time playing special teams, but was released by the Titans after being inactive for much of the 2019 season.

The Bengals claimed Finch off waivers late last year, but Cincinnati waived him the very next day after he failed his physical. The Raiders then flirted with adding him to their squad, signing him in August before letting him go a week later. Now, he’ll get a shot on Chicago’s practice squad.

