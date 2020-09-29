Bears Add RB to Active Roster, Sign Ex-Titans LB to Practice Squad

Bears Add RB to Active Roster, Sign Ex-Titans LB to Practice Squad

Bears roster moves

Getty Ex-Tennessee Titans linebacker Sharif Finch

It certainly doesn’t look as though the Chicago Bears are going to bring in any of the remaining free agent running backs to help fill the void left by Tarik Cohen, who tore his ACL against the Falcons Sunday. The Bears announced via Twitter Tuesday that they have placed Cohen on injured reserve, while promoting running back Artavis Pierce to the 53-man roster.

Chicago also added Terry Beckner to the practice squad, which we reported yesterday, and they also announced the addition of former Titans linebacker Sharif Finch to the 16-player PS, as well.

Artavis Pierce College Stats: New Bears’ RB Has a Ton of Potential

Chicago Bears UDFA Artavis Pierce

GettyChicago Bears UDFA Artavis Pierce played college ball with the Oregon State Beavers for the last four seasons. He has been on the team’s practice squad since the season started. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 24-year old Pierce played his college ball at Oregon State, where he started 43 games over four years. He ran for 2,127 yards on 366 carries (that’s an average of 5.8 yards per carry), while scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He was also a formidable weapon in the passing game, netting 578 receiving yards on 74 catches, scoring twice as a receiver.

Pierce has looked good throughout training camp, and the Bears valued him enough to make him one of the few protected players on their practice squad this year. He went undrafted, but the rookie has clearly made an impression in the short time he has been in Chicago.

Pierce also broke several eyebrow-raising runs in college, so Bears fans should be excited about what he could be bringing to the table. His blocking needs a bit of work, but his speed and agility are undeniable.

LB Sharif Finch Also Added to Bears’ Practice Squad

Bears roster moves

GettyLinebacker Sharif Finch spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans’ roster. He will now fill a spot on the Bears’ practice squad. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The 6’4″, 250 pound Finch played in 53 games at Temple, notching 144 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles. He went undrafted in the 2018 draft, but he spent his first two seasons in Tennessee after Titans signed him to their 53-man roster that year.

Finch played in 23 games for the Titans over the last two seasons, starting three. In limited action, he forced two fumbles, recovered another, and had six tackles for loss to go with 3.5 sacks. He also spent some time playing special teams, but was released by the Titans after being inactive for much of the 2019 season.

The Bengals claimed Finch off waivers late last year, but Cincinnati waived him the very next day after he failed his physical. The Raiders then flirted with adding him to their squad, signing him in August before letting him go a week later. Now, he’ll get a shot on Chicago’s practice squad.

