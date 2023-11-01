Falcons Poach Promising Young Bears Defensive Lineman: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are signing defensive lineman Travis Bell of the Chicago Bears practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Bears selected Bell in the seventh round out of Kennesaw State this season (No. 220 overall). He made history, becoming the first player from the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) school to be selected in the NFL draft.

Bell had a standout preseason, but he failed to make Chicago’s initial 53-man roster. He was signed to the 16-player practice squad. Now, the rookie defender will get an opportunity to see action in his first NFL game, as he’ll be on the Falcons’ active roster.

Defensive Lineman Travis Bell Impressed During His Time in Chicago

Rookie 7th rounder Travis Bell getting the sack was an awesome moment in today’s Bears preseason win. pic.twitter.com/ldOLW9bfoJ — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 13, 2023

Few expect players drafted in the seventh round to go very far, but Bell impressed during his brief tenure in the Windy City.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive lineman played 43 pass rush snaps in the preseason, finishing with six total tackles, 1.0 sacks and a QB hurry. He earned a 68.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

Bell is a talented young defender who has quick feet and impressive lateral mobility. He still lacks the power and physicality to get the better of more talented and experienced offensive linemen, but the potential for growth is there.

“He is a special person,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said about Bell in May, via The Athletic. “I didn’t want him to leave after his 30-visit and he didn’t want to leave, either.”

“What a fantastic young man,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told The Athletic about Bell. “I’m really optimistic about him and really enthused about him being here. … He’s a guy you really like to like.”

Bears Rookies Gervon Dexter & Zacch Pickens Formed Solid Bond With Bell in Chicago

The Bears selected three interior defensive linemen in the 2023 draft. Chicago took Gervon Dexter out of Florida in the second round before also selecting Zacch Pickens in Round 3. Bell was the final defensive lineman selected by the team.

The three rookies bonded working together throughout training camp over the summer. “We’re starting to appreciate each other. Hanging out a little bit. Communicating on the field, especially when we are on the field together,” Pickens said about his fellow rookie D-linemen back on August 9.

Pickens also listed Dexter and Bell as his top confidants on he squad. “Besides Dexter, it would be T-Bell. Travis Bell. Whenever we out there, we communicate. We do the same thing. Me, T-Bell and G, we got a good friendship going on,” Pickens added.

Over his collegiate career at Kennesaw State, Bell played in 54 games, amassing 124 total tackles (68 solo, 24.5 for loss), 11 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defensed. He has yet to play in a regular season game, and he may get his chance in Atlanta, considering the Falcons are currently dealing with injuries on the defensive line.

The Falcons recently placed defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on the injured reserve list after he suffered a torn ACL. We’ll see if the 25-year-old Bell makes his NFL debut Week 9 when the Falcons host the Minnesota Vikings.