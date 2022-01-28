Bears Adding Colts Coach, Interested in Top Packers Assistant: Report

It’s not taking new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus long to assemble his staff.
According to a Jan. 28 tweet by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the Bears’ coaching staff, following Eberflus over from Indy. They also worked together in Dallas from 2011-13.
NFL insider Albert Breer also reported on Jan. 28 that Eberflus will conduct interviews for coordinator positions in the coming days, naming current Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as a top contender to be the Bears’ next offensive coordinator.
ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!
Borgonzi Has Strong Defensive Background
Borgonzi has been coaching since 2006, and he has been in the NFL since 2011. He has served has linebackers out for the Colts for the last four seasons, helping linebacker Darius Leonard develop into a two-time All-Pro.
It’s unclear whether Borgonzi would be Eberflus’ defensive coordinator, but that wouldn’t be a huge leap if that’s the case. He played inside linebacker at Amherst College for three seasons, and football runs in his family. His brother Mike is currently the director of football operations for the Kansas City Chiefs, so there’s also a connection to new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who came over from Kansas City.
Here’s a look at Borgonzi’s complete coaching history:
- Syracuse (2006–2007) — Graduate assistant
- Harvard (2008–2010) — Defensive Backs coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2011–2012) — Defensive Assistant
- Dallas Cowboys (2013) — Offensive Assistant
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014–2017) — Defensive Quality Control coach
- Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) — Linebackers coach
Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!
Bears Could Poach Getsy From Green Bay
It’s early in the process, but Getsy is a legitimate contender for offensive coordinator. With Packers head coach Matt LaFleur currently calling plays, Getsy would have the opportunity to do that in Chicago, while designing his offense around a young quarterback loaded with potential in Justin Fields.
Getsy is a top candidate to replace former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is slated to be the new Broncos coach. LaFleur would still get to call plays in that scenario, though, so Getsy’s most attractive options might be Chicago or Denver.
His experience is extensive. Here’s a look at his coaching resumé:
- Akron (2007–2008) — Graduate assistant
- West Virginia Wesleyan (2009) — Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
- Pittsburgh (2010) — Graduate assistant
- Indiana (PA) (2011–2012) — Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
- Western Michigan (2013) — Wide receivers coach
- Green Bay Packers (2014–2015) — Offensive quality control
- Green Bay Packers (2016–2017) — Wide receivers coach
- Mississippi State (2018) — Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach
- Green Bay Packers (2019) — Quarterbacks coach
- Green Bay Packers (2020–present) — Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Getsy played quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Akron, and his current players have nothing but glowing things to say about him.
“One of the unsung heroes is Coach Getsy,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams told The Athletic in January. “I had a lot of respect for Gets and what he did with us because he played quarterback, so the way he dove into the wideout position as far as the particulars, that helped open up my eyes.”
We’ll see what happens, but Getsy’s name will be one to watch in the coming days.
READ NEXT: Bears Targeting Popular Raiders Coach After Key Departure: Report