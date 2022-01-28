Bears Adding Colts Coach, Interested in Top Packers Assistant: Report

It’s not taking new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus long to assemble his staff.

According to a Jan. 28 tweet by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the Bears’ coaching staff, following Eberflus over from Indy. They also worked together in Dallas from 2011-13.

#Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the #Bears staff under new head coach Matt Eberflus, per source. Borgonzi was with Eberflus in Dallas and Indy, where he helped develop All-Pro Darius Leonard and others. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 28, 2022

NFL insider Albert Breer also reported on Jan. 28 that Eberflus will conduct interviews for coordinator positions in the coming days, naming current Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as a top contender to be the Bears’ next offensive coordinator.

Borgonzi Has Strong Defensive Background

Borgonzi has been coaching since 2006, and he has been in the NFL since 2011. He has served has linebackers out for the Colts for the last four seasons, helping linebacker Darius Leonard develop into a two-time All-Pro.

It’s unclear whether Borgonzi would be Eberflus’ defensive coordinator, but that wouldn’t be a huge leap if that’s the case. He played inside linebacker at Amherst College for three seasons, and football runs in his family. His brother Mike is currently the director of football operations for the Kansas City Chiefs, so there’s also a connection to new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who came over from Kansas City.

Here’s a look at Borgonzi’s complete coaching history:

Syracuse (2006–2007) — Graduate assistant

Harvard (2008–2010) — Defensive Backs coach

Dallas Cowboys (2011–2012) — Defensive Assistant

Dallas Cowboys (2013) — Offensive Assistant

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014–2017) — Defensive Quality Control coach

Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) — Linebackers coach

Bears Could Poach Getsy From Green Bay

It’s early in the process, but Getsy is a legitimate contender for offensive coordinator. With Packers head coach Matt LaFleur currently calling plays, Getsy would have the opportunity to do that in Chicago, while designing his offense around a young quarterback loaded with potential in Justin Fields.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus will interview coaches this weekend. Chicago will be open-minded. But a name to watch—Packers pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy. There's a relationship there, and Eberflus could offer Getsy play-calling, which he won't get in GB. Getsy's been in demand. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Getsy is a top candidate to replace former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is slated to be the new Broncos coach. LaFleur would still get to call plays in that scenario, though, so Getsy’s most attractive options might be Chicago or Denver.

His experience is extensive. Here’s a look at his coaching resumé:

Akron (2007–2008) — Graduate assistant

West Virginia Wesleyan (2009) — Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Pittsburgh (2010) — Graduate assistant

Indiana (PA) (2011–2012) — Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Western Michigan (2013) — Wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2014–2015) — Offensive quality control

Green Bay Packers (2016–2017) — Wide receivers coach

Mississippi State (2018) — Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Green Bay Packers (2019) — Quarterbacks coach

Green Bay Packers (2020–present) — Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Getsy played quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Akron, and his current players have nothing but glowing things to say about him.

“One of the unsung heroes is Coach Getsy,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams told The Athletic in January. “I had a lot of respect for Gets and what he did with us because he played quarterback, so the way he dove into the wideout position as far as the particulars, that helped open up my eyes.”

We’ll see what happens, but Getsy’s name will be one to watch in the coming days.

