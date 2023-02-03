Bears Bring Back Familiar Face to Lead Secondary

The Chicago Bears have hired Jon Hoke as the teams’ new cornerbacks coach and defensive game passing coordinator. Hoke replaces James Rowe who left the organization at the conclusion of the season to coach at his alma mater, the University of South Florida. The veteran coach brings over 40 years of coaching experience at both the pro and college level. Hoke was previously in Chicago from 2009 to 2014. He also appeared in 11 games for the Bears as a defensive back in 1980, in his only NFL season as a player. Hoke spent the last two seasons coaching in Atlanta as the Falcons’ defensive backs coach. Hoke’s other NFL coaching experience includes the Houston Texans (’02-’08) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (’16-’18). Hoke was relieved of his duties in Atlanta recently after the organization hired a new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, replacing Dean Pees who brought Hoke to the Falcons initially.

Hoke will look to re-capture some of the success he enjoyed during his first stint with the Bears. Lovie Smith brought Hoke to Chicago in 2009 and was one of two assistants retained in 2012 when Marc Trestman took over for Smith. During Hoke’s first tenure in Chicago, the Bears secondary accounted for 111 interceptions and 20 pick-sixes, with cornerbacks’ Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Tim Jennings garnering Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors.

A Familiar Face Aiming For Similar Results

Hoke’s familiarity with cover-two and his ability to develop young players should serve him well on a Bears defense that featured a number of first and second year players who saw extensive playing time.

The announcement comes amid a slew of staff and organizational changes ahead of what’s expected to be one of the team’s most impactful off-seasons in recent memory. During his end of year press conference head coach Matt Eberflus spoke about building on the foundation that was set during his first year. Eberflus’ told reporters,

“Yeah, it’s really cool because you have a year under your belt now. You have a good understanding of where the organization is, where you are as a group, and you really have a clear eye view of that, which I think is really outstanding. Then, going in now this year for free agency and into the draft, I just think you’re ahead. You know, you’re just ahead that way.”

Hoke’s assignment may also signal the Bears inability to lure Chris Harris back to Chicago. The former Bears All-Pro has interviewed with a number of teams and is considered a rising star among NFL coordinators.

Chicago Working Overtime Ahead of Draft

As Chicago prepares for what’s expected to be a whirlwind of an off-season, the Bears are busy filling out their staff. The Bears formally announced the hirings of player engagement/strength and conditioning coach Isiah Harris, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Pierre Ngo. Both men have previously spent time within the organization.

Additionally Zach Cable has been brought aboard as an offensive quality control coach, Omar Young has been promoted to assistant quarterback/wide receivers coach, and Carla Suber has been elevated to director of wellness. Mike Wiley Jr. was also named director of mental skills/performance.