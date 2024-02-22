Insider Reveals Position Bears Set to Take Big Swing on in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears will likely be looking to spend big money on the offensive line this offseason, with the center position currently a paramount need.

In his February 21 mailbag, insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was asked about the team’s potential interest in Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry. Biggs revealed that he sees Chicago spending big-time on the position in free agency.

“Cushenberry, a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020, has made 57 career starts and is someone to keep an eye on in free agency. He has gotten better with experience throughout a host of changes in Denver, and he could command a contract averaging $10 million per year, perhaps a little more,” Biggs wrote on February 21.

“There are some intriguing options in the draft, but the sweet spot for some of those players is Round 2 and right now the Bears don’t own a second-round pick. If they can acquire one (maybe in a Justin Fields trade?), it’s something to keep in the back of your mind. But if I had to guess, the Bears might prioritize a center in free agency and be willing to put more money into the offensive line.”

Brad Biggs Singling Out Center in Free Agency Is Strong Indicator of What Bears Will Do

Biggs has been on the Bears beat for over 20 years. He is one of the most plugged-in media members covering the team. For these reasons, his mentioning and singling out of Cushenberry seems important.

It also makes sense that Chicago would prioritize the center position. The team is likely to draft a rookie quarterback with the first overall pick this year. Having an experienced veteran who can immediately recognize defenses and coverages will be crucial.

“Cushenberry is the big swing at center if you’re gonna make it. With how young and inexpensive this OL is, I don’t hate that idea one bit,” Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus wrote on X on February 21. “Get a really good pass protecting iOL with experience to help bring along a rookie QB.”

What Would Bears Be Getting in Center Lloyd Cushenberry?

In 2023, Cushenberry played 1,069 snaps at center (647 pass block, 423 run block) and he allowed 1.0 sacks, 4 QB hits and 9 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. After giving up 9 sacks over his first two years in the league, he surrendered just 2.0 sacks over the last two seasons.

A third-round pick out of LSU in 2020, the veteran center has started 57 games over his first four years. He’s smart, durable, and the kind of effective communicator you need leading the line. His run blocking has consistently gotten better every season, and he’s coming off a career-year. He has also gotten a lot better at dissecting coverages and calling out protections. He would also give the team a far superior snapper than it has had in years.

So, what type of contract might Cushenberry be looking to sign? PFF projects he’ll ink a four-year deal worth $57.1 million ($34.25 million guaranteed). That projection rounds out to $14.28 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid center in football.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is currently the highest-paid center in the league ($14.25 million). While Cushenberry is no Kelce, he’s young and has the potential to grow into a great center.

The Bears also haven’t had stability at the center position for years. Cushenberry would provide that. If Chicago is going to spend big on one position in free agency — and Biggs thinks the team will — this would be a good move. We’ll see how it goes in free agency.