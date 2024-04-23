Bears Go Way Off Script in Pre-Draft Meeting With Caleb Williams: Report

The Chicago Bears are on the cusp of drafting a difference-maker at quarterback with the No. 1 pick, so it would make sense the franchise handles its courtship of him differently.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday, April 22 that Bears brass opted to send QB Caleb Williams — the prospective first overall selection in this week’s NFL draft — out to dinner with top members of the roster rather than top members of the front office and coaching staff. While that approach is far from common practice in the league, Chicago’s reasoning behind the decision was simple and clear.

“When Caleb Williams visited Chicago in early April, the Bears did something smart,” Schefter wrote. “Rather than have Williams go to dinner with their front office and coaches, they sent him to dinner with team leaders Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, T.J. Edwards and others. The thinking was, those are some of the team’s most respected players, the players whom others listen to, and this group then would be able to tell the other players what they were getting in Williams, who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick.”

Jaylon Johnson’s Comments on Caleb Williams May Have Influenced Bears’ Decision on Meeting With Players

General manager Ryan Poles‘ decision may well have been related to a controversy that popped up in March, after cornerback Jaylon Johnson talked about the “Hollywood stuff” he hoped Williams would leave behind him if and when he entered Chicago’s locker room.

“You just humble yourself coming into the building. It’s one of those things where you can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building — especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league,” Johnson said during an episode of “Up & Adams with Kay Adams” that aired in March. “We’re going to see through it. It’s like, ‘Nah. What you did in college? The Hollywood? Nah. You’ve got to prove yourself. That stuff doesn’t matter.'”

The Bears GM addressed Johnson’s comments during an interview with Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, which published on Sunday.

“That Hollywood thing? Like, [Williams] lives in Hollywood right now. He’s only been there for two years, and he has some really cool things going on,” Poles said. “He took advantage of his NIL thing to set himself up business-wise. And he’s going to do really well in his life because of it. … But he’s very low-key. He’s not a spotlight guy. He tries to move under the radar.”

Caleb Williams Has Big Shoes to Fill in Bears Locker Room Following Departure of Justin Fields

Should he ultimately land in Chicago, Williams may have some work to do winning over a locker room that was fond of three-year starter Justin Fields before Poles and company traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason.

Fields was a prolific rusher of the football from the position, though never a great passer. That said, the team improved meaningfully down the stretch last season and finished the year 7-10 with legitimate bright spots upon which to build on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

There were some calls in Chicago from fans and players, Moore in particular, for the team to bring Fields back in 2024. The team will clearly go in another direction now after trading Fields, and Williams is likely to be their player of choice at No. 1 overall.

But if Williams ends up the player Poles thinks he is, it shouldn’t be too long before he’s won over the organization — front office, coaching staff and locker room all.