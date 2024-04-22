Poles Took Issue With Misperception of QB Caleb Williams Voiced by Bears Star

Like any well-run organization, the Chicago Bears try to get ahead of potential problems before they become issues at all, and definitely before they begin to spiral.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune interviewed Bears general manager Ryan Poles for an in-depth look at Caleb Williams, presumably the team’s next quarterback following the first pick in the NFL draft this coming Thursday.

There were several elements to the piece, though one of the more interesting involved the locker room dynamics Williams could be walking into after the relative collegiate stardom of playing QB for USC in the heart of Los Angeles, where celebrity rules.

Of particular note were comments made by Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson in March, in which he mentioned the “Hollywood stuff” he believes could follow Williams into Halas Hall, should Chicago select the quarterback first overall.

“Poles didn’t love Johnson’s [perception] of Williams, and he believes it will change once Bears players have the opportunity to meet and be around their new quarterback,” Wiederer wrote.

Poles’ comments on the situation were as follows:

That Hollywood thing? Like, [Williams] lives in Hollywood right now. He’s only been there for two years, and he has some really cool things going on. He took advantage of his NIL thing to set himself up business-wise. And he’s going to do really well in his life because of it. But he’s very low-key. He’s not a spotlight guy. He tries to move under the radar. And I really don’t think he needs the flashy lights to feed off in order to be successful. He’s very focused and low-key and down to earth more than I think he is portrayed.

Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Sent Clear Message to Caleb Williams Ahead of NFL Draft

For context, Johnson appeared for a little less than a half an hour on a March edition of the “Up & Adams with Kay Adams,” during which the All-Pro cornerback spoke of what the locker room will expect of Williams should he find himself there later this spring.

“You just humble yourself coming into the building. It’s one of those things where you can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building — especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league,” Johnson said. “We’re going to see through it. It’s like, ‘Nah. What you did in college? The Hollywood? Nah. You’ve got to prove yourself. That stuff doesn’t matter.'”

However, Johnson added the caveat that Williams will get a fair shake from the professionals who have been working to turn around a moribund franchise for several years now.

“You’ve got to get to know him, too,” Johnson continued. “There’s a fine line between trying to prove a point to him, but also getting to know him.”

Ryan Poles Believes College Spotlight at USC Will Help Caleb Williams Transition to NFL

While Poles told Wiederer outright that he didn’t believe Johnson’s view of Williams as “Hollywood” was correct, the Bears GM acknowledged that his potential future quarterback knows what it’s like to work under the pressure of a national spotlight, which should work to his advantage if and when he walks into the Windy City.

He’s already been in the limelight. He has been in the spotlight. So I know that’s developing at a really good rate that I feel comfortable with. The other thing, too, is he has really, really high expectations of himself. So when he talks about last year, he wanted to win the Heisman back to back. he wanted to play in the college football playoffs and win a championship. That was his mindset. So when that started to deteriorate, that was really hard for him. But what I have expressed to him, and what he has expressed, is maybe that was actually the best thing for him.

The Bears own the Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the first round of the draft, which kicks off on Thursday night, April 26.