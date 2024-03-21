Caleb Williams Sends Telling Message on Bears’ Trade for Keenan Allen

Caleb Williams isn’t hiding the fact that he loved the Chicago Bears’ decision to trade for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen last week.

Williams worked out in front of NFL scouts Wednesday for the first time this offseason and continued to state his case to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Bears, who hold the top selection, had numerous representatives in attendance to see him, including Allen — whom Chicago boldly traded to acquire just six days earlier.

Williams and Allen also shared a moment before his workout, exchanging words and hugging on the field in an interaction that set Bears Twitter ablaze with excitement.

“That was great,” Williams told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche afterward about Allen showing up. “I’ve known Keenan for a little bit now, hung out. He was at the [Los Angeles] Chargers at the time obviously. And then now he’s at the Bears for, like it says here, for a fourth-round pick, which is crazy. He had his best year last year. He’s a beast, a good guy, awesome dude to be around. He can give you a lot of knowledge.”

Williams also acknowledged the “really exciting” possibility that he could start his NFL career with Allen as one of his receivers with the Bears. Allen caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 for the Chargers. Now, he will bring his talents to Chicago to work opposite breakout star DJ Moore in 2024.

“All the knowledge you can get from somebody like that would be great,” Williams said.

Caleb Williams: ‘Great Building Relationships’ With Bears

The Bears spent extended time with Williams during their trip out of Los Angeles, taking opportunities beyond his pro day to get to know the quarterback better.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Bears brass went out to dinner with Williams “roughly 48 hours after trading Justin Fields and eliminating any lingering doubt as to their intentions to begin anew at quarterback.” He added that several of Williams’ USC teammates attended their dinner in West Hollywood, giving the team the chance to see how Williams fits in and carries himself around his teammates.

Biggs also wrote that the Bears spent “nearly half” the next day with Williams at USC’s facility, studying tape and talking football to better understand his mind for the game. They walked away impressed with Williams’ “attention to detail.”

“It was great,” Williams said of his time with the Bears. “I don’t think I really need to learn much. Just building a relationship. They’re trying to see if I’m the right fit to be first pick as QB and possibly be the face of the franchise. They’re still trying to figure out if this is the guy they should invest all the time, energy and effort and money into, which is important in this situation. So it was great building relationships.”

How Certain Are Bears to Draft Caleb Williams at No. 1?

The Bears are certainly gearing up to take a rookie quarterback with the No. 1 pick. They traded Fields for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick and have made no other significant additions at quarterback other than signing Brett Rypien for backup depth. Will Williams be their final choice at the podium on the night of April 25, though?

Right now, all evidence points to yes. He is widely considered to be the top quarterback in the 2024 draft class and has continued to check nearly every box imaginable for the Bears in the evaluation process with Biggs writing that the past few days have “surely moved them closer” to drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall selection.

Still, there are a few more hurdles to clear. The Bears must still bring Williams to Chicago for his top-30 visit, something Biggs writes “probably won’t happen until the first or second week of April.” His medical examinations will be critical for the Bears on that visit, as Williams declined to do medical testing at the 2024 NFL Combine.

The Bears must also finish evaluating the other top quarterback prospects in the class, making sure to leave no stone unturned in their quest for a new franchise quarterback. Williams understands this, which is why he left the door open for other possibilities when Wyche asked him if it is his “full expectation” to land in Chicago next month.

“That’s a good question,” Williams said with a smile. “I wouldn’t say it’s my full expectation. Things can happen, things can change through this time. I think it’s around 33 days or so until April 25, and so a lot can change and you take it day by day. And handle and control what you can control.”