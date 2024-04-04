New Details Emerge From QB Caleb Williams’ Visit With Bears

Caleb Williams has already begun to get to know his potential future teammates with the Chicago Bears, going out to eat with several current players on their roster during his Top 30 visit this week, according to Marc ‘Silvy’ Silverman.

Silverman shared new details about Williams’ visit on ESPN Chicago’s ‘Waddle & Silvy’ on April 3, confirming that Williams was in Chicago the night before and dined with the Bears at a local restaurant. The most interesting revelation, though, was that the Bears did not have Williams sit with the executives but instead some of their current players.

“Not only was Caleb Williams with Bears front office members, they had him dine with current members of the Chicago Bears, some current members of the team, players,” Silverman said on April 3. “They had him not sit with the Bears executives, who were there by the way, but he sat and ate with current players on the current Bears roster.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also provided more clarity. He wrote on X that both wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson attended the dinner at Sophia Steak in Lake Forest. He added, too, that Williams was part of a “larger group” in town that included at least two potential first-round prospects in the 2024 NFL draft — Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner and Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Williams’ official visit to the Bears’ facilities then took place the next day on April 3 along with Turner’s visit, as NFL Network’s Peter Schrager later disclosed.

“It went well,” Silverman said.

Caleb Williams ‘Likely’ Only Taking Visit With Bears

The Bears now likely know everything they need to know about Williams to make an informed decision about him. His Top 30 visit allowed the Bears the opportunity to put Williams through a physical and other medical testing since he declined to participate in the usual pre-draft testing that took place at the 2024 NFL Combine in March.

General manager Ryan Poles has also spent ample time with Wiliams over the past month, including multiple days together along with head coach Matt Eberflus in Los Angeles leading up to his pro day workout at USC on March 20. Eberflus even admitted they used their time in L.A. to start teaching and testing Williams on their playbook.

In other words, barring the emergence of an unforeseen red flag, the Bears are almost certain to turn in their No. 1 overall pick card with Williams’ name on it during the first night of the 2024 draft on April 25.

But is Williams sold on the Bears? NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport seems to think that is the case, reporting that Wednesday’s trip to Chicago is “likely his only visit.”

Bears’ Lack of Other QB Visits Also Tips Off Draft Plans

At this point, the writing is on the wall for the Bears and Williams. Another point of emphasis is how the Bears have gone about scouting the other quarterbacks in the 2024 class — which is to say, they have done their due diligence but not gone much beyond.

Poles attended the pro days of both Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and LSU’s Jayden Daniels over the past few weeks, getting eyes on two of the other top quarterbacks in the class. He did not fly to North Carolina for Drake Maye’s workout, though, instead sending new quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph and a few of his executives to do the scouting.

Perhaps more telling is how the Bears have followed up — or rather, how they haven’t.

The Bears have not, according to reports, invited any of the other three quarterbacks to Chicago for a Top 30 visit. That could change in the weeks to come, but it is more likely the Bears wanted to have their formal visit with Williams first to determine what to do next. One could infer that, if they do change course and host another passer for a visit, they may have some reservations about selecting Williams with the top pick.

If all remains quiet on the Windy front, though, Williams is essential a Bear.