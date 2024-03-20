Details on Bears’ L.A. Visit Emerge Ahead of Caleb Williams’ Pro Day

To no one’s surprise, the Chicago Bears will have a contingent of scouts on hand for USC’s pro day on March 20, where quarterback and presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will be the main attraction. What says a little more, though, is that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have already been in Los Angeles for a few days now, doing their due diligence on the top prospect.

A fan spotted Poles and Eberflus with their suitcases at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday, March 18, presumably on their way out west ahead of Williams’ pro day. Another fan then effectively confirmed their travel destination the next day when he saw the recognizable Bears pair and stopped to take a selfie with them.

The most telling information, however, came from Connor Morrissette, a staff writer for USCFootball.com. He wrote that both Poles and Eberflus attended the Trojans’ first spring practice on March 19 at Howard Jones Fields, where the two would have had an opportunity to speak with players and staff members and learn more about Williams.

The Bears are looking to leave no stone unturned in their evaluation of Williams, who could become their new franchise quarterback on April 25 if they decide he is the right choice for their No. 1 overall selection. He will throw in front of NFL scouts for the first time this offseason at his pro day after skipping workouts at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Following Wednesday’s pro day in L.A., the Bears are planning to host Williams for a top-30 visit in Chicago, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. His visit should allow the Bears to check the last of their boxes with him and complete their evaluation.

Bears Trading Justin Fields Set Stage for Caleb Williams

The Bears’ plans at quarterback have been a prevailing mystery of the 2024 offseason, but the team took a decisive step toward finding their next starting quarterback on March 16 when they traded former starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many expected the Bears to move on from Fields during the 2024 offseason. The 2021 first-round pick started 38 games for the Bears over the past three seasons and proved to be an electric playmaker with his mobility and legs. He did not show much growth as a passer during the 2023 season, though, which worked against him when the Bears received the No. 1 overall pick (via the Carolina Panthers) for a second straight year.

Eventually, as Bears tight end Cole Kmet admitted after the trade, it began to feel “like the writing was on the wall” for Fields and his future as the Bears starting quarterback.

Now that the Bears have officially traded Fields, though, the stage is set for Williams to become the new face of Chicago’s franchise. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has drawn a wide array of pro comparisons throughout the pre-draft process from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. He is also highly touted due to his superior arm strength and ability to see the field and make quick reads.

Just because Williams is the favorite to land in Chicago, though, doesn’t mean he will.

Caleb Williams Favored for Bears, But Not Guaranteed

The Bears are heavily favored to select Williams in the 2024 draft, but it is important to note that no decisions have been made and — while unlikely — the team could still decide to go a different direction with the future of their quarterback position.

The Bears will also do their due diligence on the other top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, which include UNC’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner — and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Most draft analysts expect they will still land on Williams, but they will want to have their boxes checked with the other options, too, in case something goes wrong or they have a change of heart.

Technically, Williams could also pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for the Bears even if they drafted him at No. 1 overall. Robert Griffin III recently urged Williams to consider that option because of how he believes the Bears failed Fields, but the core of his argument revolved around the perception that 2024 is a must-win year for both Eberflus and Poles to save their jobs.

Could that be true? Sure, but nobody outside of the organization can say that with certainty. The Bears are not looking to settle for mediocrity in 2024, but they could realistically keep the gang together if they miss the playoffs next year but walk out of the regular season with a clear understanding that Williams is as special as they think.