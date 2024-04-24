Caleb Williams Goes Viral for Social Media Post 2 Days Before Draft, Bears Fans React

Likely future Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set social media on fire on April 23, when he was on his way to the 2024 NFL draft, which is going to be held in Detroit. Williams is expected to be selected by Chicago at No. 1 overall, but there are questions about what Chicago will do with it’s No. 9 overall pick.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is one name that’s been attached to the Bears in many mock drafts. Odunze is a projected top 10 pick, and has had a top 30 visit with the Bears.

Whether he was having fun or gently advocating for the Bears to select Odunze at nine, Williams posted the following message on X, formerly Twitter: “Oh shit yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan!”

Not to be outdone, Odunze responded with jokes. “I’m actually the pilot this morning. Don’t worry I’ll get Caleb to Detroit SAFELY!” Odunze wrote.

The duo then posed for a picture together after landing in the Motor City:

Bears Fans Respond to Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze’s Social Media Exchange

Naturally, Bears Nation had some thoughts and feelings about Williams’ post, which was viewed over 3.1 million times at the time of publication.

“Caleb, don’t just tease us like this,” Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog wrote.

“Won’t be your last flight together,” one Bears fan wrote.

Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long re-posted Williams, writing: “Even if he misses his flight today he made his connection.”

There were also plenty of GIFs:

Bears fans seeing this tweet pic.twitter.com/lpeXswv1g4 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) April 23, 2024

And images:

Bears GM Ryan Poles Had Some Telling Comments About Williams

When speaking with the media on April 23, Poles wouldn’t come right out and admit the team was drafting Williams, but he continued to gush about the former USC star, as he had in previous pressers.

When bringing Williams in for a visit earlier in April, Poles and the Bears elected to have the rookie QB meet with several team leaders, including wide receiver DJ Moore, linebacker T.J. Edwards and tight end Cole Kmet.

Poles says that interaction between Williams and current Bears players was extremely beneficial, not to mention telling.

“That part, getting him with some of our players, that was important to us,” Poles said. “We’re in a really good place with our culture in our locker room. As much as I can, I want those guys a part of the process of building this team. I trust their feedback and I think that chemistry is really important so that’s why we did that.”

The Bears GM also spoke highly of Williams’s football IQ.

“Really intelligent guy,” Poles added, in reference to Williams. “Came across as a really good teammate, easy to talk to, down to earth. … He’s all ball, wants to work, wants to get better, wants to win as a team. That’s the No. 1 thing for him on top of being successful. I think the biggest thing is: Does he fit in our culture and what we’re trying to do? And all signs were that he does, so that was positive.”