Bears Advised to Add Former Chiefs 100-Sack Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears added a couple of new starters to the edges of the defensive line this offseason, but the pass rush still has a ways to go before it’s truly formidable.

Chicago produced a league-worst 20 sacks in 2022, led by Jaquan Brisker from the safety position with four. General manager Ryan Poles addressed that deficiency first by adding DeMarcus Walker and then by signing Yannick Ngakoue. The two combined for 16.5 sacks last season and will cost the Bears a combined $18.25 million in 2022.

Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green comprise Chicago’s second-string DE group. They amassed just five sacks between them last year. Simply put, the Bears could still use some help off the edge. Jake Rill of Bleacher Report suggested on Monday, September 4, that the team should add veteran Carlos Dunlap to the fold in order to increase sack production.

Chicago alleviated [their pass-rush] issue a bit by signing Yannick Ngakoue, who has the potential to become the team’s leading sacker in 2023. But the defensive front could still use a bit more pop and a bit of additional depth. Dunlap likely isn’t a starter at this point in his career. But he’s a valuable pass-rusher to have in a locker room, and he can still be a solid rotational edge rusher. It might work out well for him to head to Chicago for the next (and possibly final) chapter of his time in the league.

Carlos Dunlap Represents Value Play for Bears to Improve Edge Rush

While the Bears have plenty of money to spend, Dunlap fills a need on the defense and can probably be had at considerable value.

Most recently of the Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl last season playing on a one-year, $3 million contract. At 34 years of age Dunlap’s best years on the field are no doubt behind him. However, he still managed to produce 20 pressures, 12 QB hits and four sacks last season in Kansas City, per Pro Football Reference.

Dunlap has tallied 267 QB hits, recorded 100 sacks and forced 22 fumbles over the course of his 13 years in the league, split between the Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals. The pass-rusher has earned more than $81 million in his career and now has his Super Bowl ring.

It’s hard to know precisely what kind of situation Dunlap is seeking, though a real rotational role on an up-and-coming Bears defense that could benefit from not only his talent but his experience might be appealing to a once-great player entering the twilight seasons of his career.

Chicago currently has just shy of $9.5 million in available salary cap space, which is well north of what would be required to add Dunlap to the fold.

Yannick Ngakoue Will Lead Bears Pass Rush in 2023

Regardless of whether the Bears pursue Dunlap, another free agent of his ilk and position or stay put with the roster as it is, Ngakoue will lead the pass rush in Chicago in 2023.

Although he has been something of a journeyman, playing for five franchises in seven years, sack production has always been a constant in Ngakoue’s game. He produced 9.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts last season along with 27 pressures and 16 QB hits.

Ngakoue, a one-time Pro Bowler, has never failed to record fewer than eight sacks in a season since joining the NFL in 2016.