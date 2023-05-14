Bears Named Best Destination For Former All-Pro QB, MVP Candidate

The Chicago Bears are set at quarterback with Justin Fields, but securing the right man behind the main man is often just as important.

Behind Fields on the roster as of Saturday, May 13, were P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman. Both have starting experience in the NFL, though that experience is nearly as minimal as the success that has come along with it in each QB’s case. With more than $35.7 million in salary cap space the Bears can afford an upgrade, which will create a security blanket for a team on the rise in case Fields gets injured or struggles to develop as a passer during his third professional campaign.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report on Saturday asserted that Chicago is the best destination for the now-journeyman Carson Wentz, who played most recently for the Washington Commanders.

Carson Wentz Arguably Most Talented QB Still Available to Bears

Wentz also had a brief run with the Indianapolis Colts after playing his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz was a Pro Bowler and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017. That was the same year he finished third in MVP voting after he was injured late in a season that the Eagles capped with a Super Bowl victory.

Moton laid out the case for Chicago as a match for Wentz by noting that he may be the best backup quarterback option currently available throughout the entire league.

Going into his third season, Justin Fields must make strides under a regime that didn’t draft him or else general manager Ryan Poles may take a look at other quarterbacks in 2024. … The quarterback market has dried up, and the Bears can sign arguably the best possible backup at the position for a modest price. If Fields continues to play a big role in the Bears’ ground game after rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns last year, he could get banged up and miss time as he did in 2022. Wentz has the athleticism to move in the pocket with the arm strength to push the ball downfield in blustery Chicago weather late in the season. He’s a good fit for the Bears’ quarterback situation and exactly what they need in a signal-caller if Fields goes down with an injury or struggles.

Bears’ Offense Should Thrive After Adding Wide Receiver D.J. Moore

Wentz isn’t just a good fit for the Bears. On the flip side of the coin, Chicago’s offense offers a cushy landing spot for any backup quarterback.

The primary reason for that is the level of skill position talent, particularly in the form of pass-catchers, that the Bears have to offer. The team added D.J. Moore as part of the trade that sent the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Moore will now headline a group of wide receivers in Chicago that includes Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

Poles also picked up Robert Tonyan, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, to play behind starting tight end Cole Kmet. Both of those players have proven the ability to catch the ball and contribute to a productive offense at a high level.

The running back position in Chicago has fewer stars but includes four players who will all vie for meaningful minutes in 2023 — meaning that one injury, or even two, should not significantly slow the Bears’ offense down.