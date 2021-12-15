‘Significant Change’ Likely Coming for Bears’ Front Office: Report

The Chicago Bears have had two winning seasons in the last decade, and it has been obvious for a while now that major change is needed, yet every attempt at a reboot, from Marc Trestman to John Fox to Matt Nagy, has failed. General manager Ryan Pace, who arrived in 2015, has overseen exactly one winning season to go with zero playoff wins.

In an eye-opening report courtesy of Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune in which he spoke to “more than a dozen people connected to the Bears,” that change may be coming at season’s end.

“Make no mistake: Significant change is likely coming,” Wiederer wrote on December 15. “That wave already has begun building at Halas Hall. The question is when it will crash and just how much of the shore it will wipe clean.”

Wiederer then revealed what he knew about the futures of Pace, Nagy and president and CEO Ted Phillips.

Phillips 'Has Privately Discussed Distancing Himself' From Team According to Wiederer's report, more than one person informed him Phillips is likely heading for reduced responsibilities. "The longtime president and CEO finally could be ready for revised responsibilities," Wiederer wrote. "According to multiple sources connected to the team, Phillips has privately discussed distancing himself from football operations in recent months, making a frank acknowledgement to some confidants that the organization would benefit from a leader with greater football aptitude to oversee those in charge of the on-field product." If this turns out to be true, it could be very good for the Bears. One of the primary criticisms surrounding the team over the last several decades has been its lack of football acumen in upper level management. Hiring someone with a strong football background to advise McCaskey — who likely won't step down or sell the team — is definitely a step in the right direction. But what about the futures of Pace and Nagy?

Wiederer: Pace’s Future ‘Remains Unclear’

Wiederer noted it would be a shock if Nagy isn’t fired, as the head coach has had his roughest season yet in Year 4. He also noted that many people in and around the league he spoke to said Nagy shouldn’t be the only one to go.

“With Nagy’s fate seemingly sealed, many outside observers stress the importance of following the Halas Hall ladder upward, first to the GM who confidently hired him in 2015 — Pace — and then to the decision makers who hired Pace — McCaskey and Phillips — three years before that,” Wiederer wrote.

Logic dictates that Pace should also be given his walking papers, since he brought Nagy to Halas Hall, but no one seems to know what the future holds for the Bears’ current GM.

“With four weeks left in this season, Pace’s future for 2022 and beyond remains unclear,” Wiederer reported. “Multiple sources have relayed buzz that McCaskey’s fondness for Pace could keep him in the organization in some capacity.”

Keeping Pace around at this point seems like it would do more harm than good, but Wiederer also dropped this nugget:

“One source with close ties to the Bears stressed how tapped in McCaskey is to the increasing outside disapproval, aware of all that is being said about his team locally and nationally and not turning a blind eye to the need for major change.”

It won’t be long until we know for certain how major that change will really be.

