CJ Stroud Sounds Off on Meeting With Bears, Justin Fields Rumors

CJ Stroud is preparing to be one of the top quarterbacks picked in next month’s 2023 NFL draft, but the former Ohio State standout has already crossed off the possibility of playing for the Chicago Bears. To him, that’s Justin Fields’ team.

“I mean, nah, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud told reporters Friday morning at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. He texted me yesterday morning. Me and him are brothers for life.”

Stroud confirmed the Bears have done their due diligence on him and met with him this week at the Combine, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been listening to Bears general manager Ryan Poles talk about his scouting plans. With the No. 1 overall pick in his possession, Poles said he is still leaning toward trading it away to acquire additional assets for their roster, but he also realizes it would be negligent of him to avoid scouting the passers of the 2023 class just because of Fields.

Nevertheless, Stroud’s comments about Fields speak volumes. He respects him as a player after a record-setting second season with the Bears and, more so, appreciates the way he carries himself as a leader with “a true man’s character” despite having a rough go of things in 2022 with Chicago slumping to a 3-14 overall record.

“I was proud of him,” Stroud said. “There’s so many times when you get knocked down, but I feel like a true man’s character is when you get knocked down, you get up. And he’s got up every time, and he’s stepped up to the plate, and he hasn’t blamed anybody; he hasn’t pointed no fingers; and he hasn’t done anything. As a human, that just shows you what type of man he is and what type of family he comes from.

“It’s hard, man. You get hit so many times hard in the face. You have to make plays using your feet, and he ain’t no damn running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock. I’m going to stand up for my brother every time, and he’s going to do great things in his career, and I’m excited to play with him [in the NFL].”

Smith-Njigbha Also Criticizes the Fields-RB Narrative

Stroud isn’t the only 2023 prospect who has spoken highly of Fields throughout the NFL Combine. There have been several other playmakers, both on offense and defense, who have praised Fields’ abilities not only as a ball carrier but as a passer as well. A few of them have also joined Stroud in picking apart the “Fields is a running back” narrative, including one of Fields’ favorite former teammates, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“I wouldn’t think they are very smart,” Smith-Njigba said Friday when asked what he would say to someone who believes Fields is just a running back. “I would think they should do more research, more film watching, more something. Do something different. He’s whatever you need him to be. He’s a great passer, has a great arm, great eyes, great vision, reads the defense very well. Critics, you know how it is.”

Ryan Poles Plans to Scout Most Top QB Prospects in 2023

Stroud telling reporters that he has met with the Bears shouldn’t raise any alarm bells for the fans who are hoping Chicago trades its top draft pick and builds around Fields. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a job to do and part of that job includes scouting all of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class to ensure the franchise is making the right decision with its No. 1 overall pick amid a pivotal offseason.

“This is an opportunity to sit down and spend time with them, get to know the person, what makes them tick,” Poles said during Tuesday’s opening session of the Combine. “You have a period of time where you can get them on film and talk about different scenarios, and you can really see how they process. They can give you the why. Is it very short-sighted or is it an overall, big-picture view that they give you? And they can tell you why they’re doing the concepts. Look, everyone is taught differently, all the schemes are different, but that can give you a little bit of guidance about how much they know about ball and where their ceiling is.”

Alabama’s Bryce Young — who many believe will be the top quarterback selected in the 2023 class — also told reporters Friday he has met with the Bears, saying “it was an honor” to meet with their staff and complimenting the “knowledge and wisdom” in the room when meeting with Poles, Eberflus and the rest of the Bears scouting staff.